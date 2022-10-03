Marjorie Taylor Greene asks Kamala Harris if she thinks her husband is ‘worth less bc he’s white’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia confronted Vice President Kamala Harris on Twitter Monday about the Democrat’s comments about fairness in hurricane relief

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia asked Vice President Kamala Harris if her husband’s life was ‘worth less’ because he is white in a stunningly cheeky Twitter post Monday.

The conservative firebrand was responding to Harris’ recent comments suggesting that equity should be prioritized over equality when distributing hurricane relief in Puerto Rico and Florida.

She said during an onstage discussion at the Democratic National Committee’s Women’s Leadership Forum, “It’s our lowest income communities and our communities of color that are most affected by these extreme conditions and affected by issues that are not of their making.”

“And so we have to address this in a way that’s about providing resources based on equity, understanding that we’re fighting for equality, but we also have to fight for equality, understanding that not everyone starts out the same place,” the vice president told actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

‘If we want people to be on a level playing field, sometimes we have to accommodate these differences.’

Greene likened Harris’ remarks to discrimination in her Monday tweet.

‘@KamalaHarris hurricanes do not target people based on the color of their skin. Hurricanes don’t discriminate,’ the outspoken congresswoman wrote.

‘Nor should the federal government provide aid to people suffering from the devastation of Hurricane Ian.’

She added: ‘Is your husband’s life worth less because he is white?’

“Is your husband’s life worth less because he is white?” Greene said in the inflammatory post (pictured: Harris with her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff)

Harris’ husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, is white and Jewish.

Greene was previously accused of making inflammatory comments a few days ago at Donald Trump’s rally in Michigan.

‘I don’t want to mince words with you all. Democrats want Republicans dead, and they’ve already started the killings, Greene said.

GOP Sen. Rick Scott was asked Sunday by CBS News’ Face The Nation to respond to Greene’s remarks, but instead criticized Harris’ “equity” comment.

“I didn’t see what she said,” Scott said of Greene.

It comes after Harris said at the Democratic National Committee’s Women’s Leadership forum: ‘It’s our lowest income communities and our communities of color that are most affected by these extreme conditions and affected by problems that are not of their making… so we need to address this in a way that is about providing resources based on equality, understanding that we are fighting for equality, but we also have to fight for equality, understanding that not everyone starts in the same place.’

“But it’s also not helpful what the vice president says when she thinks FEMA is going to treat people differently based on the color of their skin.”

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell was forced to reassure Americans on Sunday that “all communities” affected by Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian would receive the relief they need when asked about Harris’ remark.

“Our programs support everyone,” Criswell told Face The Nation.

“I will say that I believe some of the things that the vice president talked about is the long-term recovery and rebuilding of these communities to be able to withstand disasters so that they can have less of an impact.”

She added: ‘We will support all communities. I committed to the governor, I commit to you right here, that all Floridians will be able to get the help that is available to them through our programs.’