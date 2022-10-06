Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on all immigration

<!–

Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a complete four-year freeze on immigration to the United States in a new bill the Georgia legislature announced Thursday.

The legislation also aims to end programs that grant legal residency to people who came to the United States illegally.

“My Protect America First Act revokes DACA and DAPA, both of which are unconstitutional, and a plan needs to be developed,” Greene wrote on Twitter Thursday.

‘It also imposes a 4-year moratorium on immigration, which is much needed as 5 million people have poured into our country since the Democrats took control.’

The Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents program, known as DAPA, was rolled out under Barack Obama but was never implemented due to legal challenges and later opposition from the Trump administration.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, DACA, provides temporary legal status to young adults and youth who were brought to the United States under the age of 16.

This policy, which protects more than half a million young Americans, was recently ruled illegal by the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

In a statement, President Joe Biden blamed “continued efforts by Republican state officials” for the conservative court’s decision.

‘I am disappointed by today’s Fifth Circuit decision maintaining that DACA is illegal. The court’s stay provides a temporary reprieve for DACA recipients, but one thing remains clear: Dreamers’ lives remain in limbo,” he also said.

Some of the other measures in Greene’s bill include blocking US aid dollars and other funds from going to countries in Central and South America where migrants to the southwest border come from.

Greene’s bill would also block cash from going to ‘sanctuary cities’.

She also called for ‘building the wall’ and naming it after Donald Trump in a continuation of his signature 2016 campaign promise on immigration.

The extreme measures have close to zero chance of passing the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives.

However, Biden’s party is reportedly eyeing the possibility of passing immigration reform in one last major legislative push before the year ends.

The White House is already hatching plans for how to move an immigration bill through Congress after the midterms in just over a month, according to NBC News.

Democrats have been gaining ground in recent weeks, but the majority of public opinion polls, as well as historical data, suggest Republicans are poised to at least win the House in November — if not also claim the Senate.

Republicans have continually hammered Democrats over their handling of the southwest border, amid a record number of asylum seekers trying to cross since Biden took office.

More than 2.3 million migrants were encountered at the southern border in fiscal year 2022, which ran to the end of September.

GOP lawmakers are launching an effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whom they hold largely responsible for the border crisis, if they regain the majority in Congress in November.

Republican senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina sent Mayorkas a letter Tuesday, telling him the border state was “ground for impeachment” of his role.

“These astronomically high numbers are due in no small part to the political decision to rescind a number of President Trump’s policies that slowed the flow of illegal aliens and illicit drugs across the southern border,” the letter said.