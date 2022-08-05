Mariska Hargitay, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino work on the NYC set of Law and Order: SVU

Mariska Hargitay, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino were spotted on the New York City set of Law And Order: Special Victims Unit on Thursday.

The actresses, 58 and 42, and the 42-year-old actor seemed to make the most of their time on the set of the program, joking around with each other.

The trio are currently working on the upcoming 24th season of the series, which will premiere in September.

Hard at work: Mariska Hargitay, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino were spotted on the set of Law And Order: Special Victims Unit in New York City on Thursday

Dressed for success: Hargitay, 58, wore a black v-neck t-shirt and matching trousers and was spotted with Scanavino, 42

Hargitay wore a black v-neck t-shirt and matching pants during the shoot.

The performer also wore a light blue jacket that matched the dark dark brown shade of her hair.

At one point, she took off her outerwear and put on stylish aviator-style sunglasses.

Giddish chose to wear a white button-up shirt under a navy blue jacket as she worked on the show’s new episodes.

Outerwear: The artist also wore a light blue jacket that matched the dark dark brown shade of her hair

Workwear: Giddish, 42, chose to wear a white button-up shirt under a navy blue jacket as she worked on the show’s new episodes

The actress also wore slim-fitting dark blue pants and a set of black high-heeled shoes.

Her light blond hair contrasted perfectly with the dark tone of her outerwear.

Scanavino kept it classy in a white button-up shirt tucked into light beige trousers.

Law And Order: Special Victims Unit first premiered in September 1999.

All dressed up: the actress also wore tight-fitting dark blue pants and a set of black high-heeled shoes

Beautiful locks: her light blonde hair contrasted perfectly with the dark shade of her outerwear

Sharp-dressed man: Scanavino kept it classy in a white button-up shirt tucked into light beige trousers

The show serves as a spin-off from the original Law And Order program, which debuted nine years earlier.

Performers in the cast of the program include Ice-T, Michelle Hurd and BD Wong.

It was announced by Deadline that David Graziano had signed on as showrunner of the program last June.

Source Material: The show serves as a spin-off from the original Law And Order program, which debuted nine years earlier

Stacked Cast: Performers in the show’s cast include Ice-T, Michelle Hurd, and BD Wong

New Blood: Deadline announced that David Graziano had signed on as showrunner of the program last June

The role had previously been filled by Warren Leight over a total of eight seasons.

Graziano recently spoke about working on the program on an episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s top five podcast, in which he discussed the show’s misrepresentation of police activity.

He stated: ‘Am I individually making a wrong contribution to society? I don’t know. Together, are we? Yes.’

In the past: The role was previously filled by Warren Leight for a total of eight seasons

Opening: Graziano recently spoke about working on the program on an episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top Five podcast, discussing the show’s misrepresentation of police activity

Have confidence: The entertainment industry figure went on to say he trusted the show’s viewers to separate fiction from reality

The entertainment industry figure went on to say he trusted the show’s viewers to separate fiction from reality.

“I think the public is sophisticated enough to know that this is not the daily reality,” he said.

Graziano then noted that he, and many of his viewers, preferred to believe in a romanticized version of the police.

Speaking his mind: Graziano stated that ‘I think the public is sophisticated enough to know that this is not the daily reality’

Preference: Graziano then noted that he, and many of his viewers, preferred to believe in a romanticized version of the police

‘I think people wish it was more like’ [it is on SVU]. I think I wish it were more like that,” he said.

The showrunner also admitted that he “reluctantly” appreciated the differences between various Law And Order spin-offs.

The 24th season of Law And Order: Special Victims Unit will premiere on September 22.