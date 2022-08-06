Mariska Hargitay is spotted while working on an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Mariska Hargitay was spotted Friday afternoon filming an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in Manhattan.

The 58-year-old star was joined by actress Julia Goldani Telles and character actor Radioman as they filmed the episode, which included the participation of numerous extras.

The episode will apparently be inspired by Johnny Depp’s libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Hard at work: Mariska Hargitay was spotted Friday afternoon working on an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in Manhattan

Hargitay is currently preparing to release the 24th season of the long-running legal drama series.

During the taping of the program, she wore a light blue jacket over a black V-neck T-shirt.

The Primetime Emmy-winning actress also rocked a set of black pants and a matching pair of high-heeled shoes.

She was wearing dark sunglasses and her beautiful dark brown hair fell to her shoulders.

Telles, 27, opted for an all-polka dot outfit with a sheer top and white skirt.

Huge crowd:

The performer also wore a pair of two-tone high-heeled shoes and sunglasses.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit was the first spin-off of the original Law & Order, which premiered in 1990.

The new version of the program, which debuted in 1999, has since become the longest-running live-action script series in television history.

The cast of the series includes artists such as Ice-T, Christopher Meloni and Kelli Giddish, among many others.

Making history:

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit was renewed in February 2020 for the upcoming 24th season.

Last June, it was announced that longtime showrunner Warren Leight would be stepping down from his role.

It was later announced that David Graziano would replace the entertainment industry figure.

The upcoming 24th season of the show is currently premiering on September 22.

In the future:

Hargitay spoke about the popularity of the series during an interview with Processionwhere she gave her thoughts on why the program had taken so long.

She stated, “SVU resonates because it is a path to healing and a path to survival. Each week, Olivia Benson and the team envision an environment of compassion, sympathy and justice.”

The artist went on to say that the program also served to highlight cases of injustice and what could be done in the future.

‘The conversations that the show evokes have led to a greater awareness and understanding of the problem. And every revelation is an opportunity to show that a victim is to be believed,” she said.