Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni reunite again at the Law & Order Premiere Event

Entertainment
By Merry
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Reunite at the Law & Order Premiere Event in New York City

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com

Published: 02:09, September 20, 2022 | Updated: 02:29, September 20, 2022

Just days before an unprecedented three-hour premiere event, the stars of all three Law & Order shows gathered in New York City, including Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni.

Hargitay, 58, and Meloni, 61, reunited on the red carpet at the premiere event, held at Capitale in New York City.

The unprecedented three-hour TV event — featuring the returning flagship series Law & Order, the long-running Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Law & Order: Organized Crime — debuts on NBC on Thursday, September 22 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Hargitay stepped out on Monday wearing a white top under a bright purple top at the red carpet event.

She also opted for light blue wide-leg jeans, with her auburn locks falling just above her shoulders.

The actress completed her look with a pair of brown pumps as she hit the red carpet Monday night.

Her longtime co-star Meloni stepped out in a lime green shirt under a dark gray suit jacket.

He rocked a pair of matching dark gray trousers and completed his look with black dress shoes.

He also posed with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T and Pearlena Igbokwe, president of Universal Studio Group.

NBC announced in August that the casts of Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Law & Order: Organized Crime will premiere in a three-hour event.

The three-hour event begins with a mysterious young girl being shot in cold blood and Det. Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) teams up with Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) to track down her killer.

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) is called in to help when they realize they have more than a typical murder case on their hands.

After uncovering vital evidence, Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) and ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) seek justice against an international crime gang, but complications threaten the outcome of their case.

Following the premiere event, Law & Order will air at 8pm on Thursdays, followed by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit at 9pm and Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10pm.

The original flagship Law & Order returns this year for its 21st season, 12 years after it was unceremoniously canceled in 2010.

