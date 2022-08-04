Marise Payne, Stuart Ayres: Liberal MPs take eyewatering pay cuts

The rapid fall of former NSW Commerce Secretary Stuart Ayres was compounded by a $300,000 drop in income for him and his partner.

Mr Ayres resigned on Wednesday in the wake of the John Barilaro ‘dream job’ saga.

A draft investigation into the Barilaro job scandal – in which a senior official was promised a $500k job in New York, which was then given to Mr Barilaro – found that Mr Ayres may have violated the ministerial code of conduct on the matter.

Ayres and Liberal Senator Marise Payne were known for years as the NSW’s leading political power couple, with a combined salary of nearly $700,000.

Political power couple Stuart Ayres (left) and his partner Marise Payne are pictured in 2016

But when the Liberal-National coalition lost power in May, Ms. Payne lost her job as Secretary of State and her income dropped overnight from $364,410 to $217,060.

If that sharp drop caused the belts to tighten in the Payne-Ayres household, it was nothing compared to this week, when Mr. Ayres went from $333,072 to $172,576.

Household income has now fallen from $697,482 to $389,636 in just three months.

That total annual loss of $307,846 per year equates to a combined drop of $5,920 per week for Ms. Payne, 58, and Mr. Ayres, 41, who have been together since 2007.

But they’re still sitting at a combined $7,500 a week before tax.

By comparison, the average Australian disposable household income for the past fiscal year was $1,124 per week.

However, the disposable income of the Payne-Ayres household could take another serious hit in seven months.

While Ms Payne shows no sign of wanting to leave parliament – despite Peter Dutton having barred her from his shadow cabinet – Mr Ayres faces a tough election test in the NSW state elections in March.

Marise Payne (left), then the Australian Foreign Secretary, is pictured with her partner, the then NSW Minister for Jobs Stuart Ayres at the Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney, on 6 April 2019

He retains his Penrith seat by a margin of 1.3 percent, making it very vulnerable to Labor if it can take advantage of a few months of horror for the Liberal-National coalition.

Ayres was NSW’s second ministerial casualty in just four days.

Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet fired NSW Fair Trading Minister Eleni Petinos on Sunday over allegations of bullying in her office.

Ms Petinos was accused of calling a staff member ‘ret**ded’ and ‘stupid’, which she vehemently denies.

In July, the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption also found that former Secretary of State John Sidoti had engaged in ‘serious corrupt behavior’ regarding family property.

Stuart Ayres (right) shares a moment with his partner, Liberal Senator Marise Payne at Government House, Sydney, on December 9, 2013. The combined income of the political power couple has taken a hit of $300,000 in recent months, with the coalition taking power at federal and Mr Ayres resigns his ministerial role at NSW

And Kiama MP Gareth Ward resigned from the ministry and moved to the crossbank over a police investigation into him.

In March, Ward was charged with sexual abuse allegations against a man and a 17-year-old boy.

Insisting that Mr Ayres had little choice but to resign, Mr Perrottet said: “Very simple, I have based my decision-making on the information I have received”.

Mr Ayres said the interim report raises the question of whether I have violated the ministerial code of conduct.

“In my opinion, no such breach has occurred. However, I agree that it is important that this matter is properly investigated and support the Prime Minister’s decision to do so.”