Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s second wave of DLC tracks is coming August 4th

Nintendo has announced a release date – August 4 – for the next DLC courses coming Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. This second wave includes eight courses, the same as what we saw when the first wave launched in March. They are mostly based on tracks found in previous Mario Kart games, but there’s one that’s completely new: an ice-themed course called Sky-High Sundae.

Featuring the returning tracks from previous games, there’s Kalimari Desert from the N64 version of Mario KartMario Circuit 3 from the SNES, Mushroom Gorge from the Wii, Waluigi Pinball from the DS, Snow Land from the GBA, and New York Minute and Sydney Sprint, both of which previously appeared in the mobile-focused title Mario Kart tour. Nintendo’s Announcement Mentions Sky-High Sundae Is Expected To Come Mario Kart tour at a later date.

The wave is the second of six Nintendo has announced, which it says will be released in February over the next two years. In total, Nintendo adds 48 tracks to Mario Kart 8 Deluxedoubling the number of tracks the game featured at launch in 2017. The game is one of the most successful titles released for the Nintendo Switch, with over 45 million copies sold.

The second set of tracks is included as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription or can also be purchased as part of the Booster Course Pass for $24.99. That price includes all 48 DLC tracks eventually released for the game.

Personally, I was a little impressed with the first set of eight songs, which I didn’t think was as buzzing with life as the tracks in the base game. But with more of this second wave of numbers based on the main console Mario Kart submissions instead of Tourhopefully they feel more energetic.