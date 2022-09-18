Mario Fenech dementia battle: Souths great’s wife reveals Footy Show ditched him after ridicule 

The wife of former rugby league hard man Mario Fenech has revealed how former TV colleagues have lost touch and abandoned him in the wake of his devastating health demise, despite seeing early signs.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs legend, now 60, suffers from memory loss and has the brain of an 80-year-old after being diagnosed with early onset dementia seven years ago.

He now has advanced chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a progressively disabling brain disease caused by repeated blows to the head and consistent episodes of concussion.

After calling full-time on his 274-game career in the 1990s, Fenech became a fixture on Channel Nine’s long-running NRL Footy Show, where he was relentlessly mocked and became the constant butt of jokes and pranks from the panel.

Rebecca Fenech has opened up about the personal pain, mockery and ridicule of the show had on her husband of 30 years behind the scenes.

Only three former Footy Show stars – Paul ‘Fatty Vautin, Peter Sterling and Steve ‘Blocker’ Roach remain in contact with Mario, despite showing early stages of his death while still on the show.

Mario Fenech (pictured with his wife Rebecca and children) has opened up about his battle with dementia

“He speaks to Fatty very occasionally or to Sterlo, sometimes Blocker, there are three of them, he speaks to maybe once or twice a year,” Ms Fenech said. 7News Spotlight.

‘But no, we don’t hear from anyone.’

She insists all her husband’s former co-stars are aware of his battle with dementia.

“Obviously they’re what’s been whispered about for a long time. They know, they saw his decline on The Footy Show too,” she said

‘It just hasn’t been talked about, it’s been quiet.’

She suspects that many other retired players have not been in touch because her husband can be a mirror that is difficult for them to look into as she issued a plea to them for the sake of the future of rugby league.

“He played the game with a lot of passion, he loved it,” Ms Fenech said.

“I don’t really know what to say to them.”

‘Just help, help this game become safer.’

Rebecca Fenech says her husband doesn’t hear from many of his former Footy Show colleagues after he was diagnosed with early onset dementia seven years ago

Peter Sterling and Paul Vautin (pictured together) are among the few former Footy Show stars to have been in contact with former colleague and opponent Mario Fenech

Mrs Fenech recalled how her husband revealed he wanted to come home ‘p***** off’ after being constantly mocked on the Footy Show and how angry he was at his treatment by the show as a comic character and a object of ridicule.

She said the show continued to make fun of her husband despite being fully aware of his devastating condition.

‘The [The Footy Show] took the mickey out of him when in reality he is a very intelligent man – but that’s the way it played out,” Ms Fenech added.

‘He wasn’t a boy’s boy because he didn’t play, he didn’t have a beer after the show. So I suppose that kind of isolated him from those people.’

She added that Mario would return home from the show upset and that his parents were ‘definitely not’ comfortable with the way their son was portrayed on the show.

Mario Fenech pictured with wife Rebecca – who has revealed her husband was annoyed by constant ribbing on The Footy Show. The footy legend was diagnosed with early onset dementia aged 53

Fenech had a long career in the NRL in the 1980s and 1990s – captaining the South Sydney Rabbitohs for five seasons. He also played 82 games for the North Sydney Bears (pictured above) and 11 games for the South Qld Crushers

Fenech still plays regular golf, goes to the gym and stays involved with his beloved Rabbitohs.

He still attends games and was pictured at Souths training last week ahead of their big elimination win against Cronulla on Saturday night.

Souths are now one win away from the NRL grand final but face a daunting task against defending premiers Penrith.

Fenech himself opened up about the harrowing effect his declining health has had on him.

“I remember when I was playing football I was getting smashed around the head all the time and it had a really bad effect on me,” Fenech recalled.

‘You feel like you’re going to pop and it affects your brain. It affects your brain.

‘There are times when I get really bad, just anxiety. It’s not much fun having a brain injury, mate, because I literally forget that sort of thing.’

‘I tell myself, enjoy every day I can. I want a good time, not a bad time.’

Despite his deteriorating memory, Fenech still remembers being bullied and called a ‘wog’ at school, which motivated him to be good at rugby league.

Former boxing champion Jeff Fenech (no relation) says it has been “terrifying” to see the long-term effect concussions had on his big mate.

Mario Fenech (far right) was the constant butt of jokes and pranks on The Footy Show

His wife believes the 274 games he played at the top level have taken an irreversible toll on his brain.

His condition has deteriorated to the point where there is now almost no memory left at all and it won’t be long before the former footy star needs full-time care.

The couple celebrated their 30th anniversary this year and have been together for 36 years.

Ms Fenech calls the condition ‘the silent, lonely killer’ and has come forward to speak about it for all other sufferers and families ‘and for future generations of kids who love rugby league’.

“He is such a beautiful man and person and we are losing him,” she said.

‘I’m doing this because people don’t realize the suffering he went through.

‘Every day now he wakes up and says ‘I’m confused, I don’t know why I’m not feeling well.

‘He can’t really do or think for himself and I’m sure there are other families, wives, husbands, children and parents who live in silence and can’t tell their story.

“So I’m doing this for them and future generations who love rugby league as much as our family loves it and how we can protect them from these fatal, long-term injuries.”

Mario Fenech (right) remains involved with the Rabbitohs despite his declining health. he is pictured with Souths star Cody Walker at training this week

In early September, former NRL star James Graham revealed the huge toll repeated head trauma had taken on his life.

The former England international revealed he suffered more than 100 concussions and 18,000 collisions and the injury has left him “confronting” mental health issues.

The symptoms of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) – a neurodegenerative disease associated with repeated trauma to the head – include memory loss, confusion, impaired judgment and trouble controlling impulses.

Significantly, CTE can also lead to depression and anxiety and ultimately progressive dementia.