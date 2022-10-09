Mariners secure comeback victory over Blue Jays, advance to ALDS vs. Astros

The Seattle Mariners took a 10-9 comeback win against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of their best-of-three Wild Card series to complete the sweep and advance to the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros.

Two four-run innings in the sixth and eighth tied the Mariners to a 9-9 score after they bounced back from a seven-run deficit against the Blue Jays.

Bound heading into the ninth inning, Markham, Ont. the native Jordan Romano was unable to hold off the Mariners, who broke the tie when Cal Raleigh scored on a double by Adam Frazier to take the lead.

By overcoming a seven-run deficit, the Mariners have secured the second-largest comeback win in MLB postseason history. The record is held by the Philadelphia Athletics who came back from an eight-run hole against the Chicago Cubs in Game 4 of the 1929 World Series

More to come.