Marine stabbed pregnant ex-wife to death on the side of a Honolulu highway

A Marine is accused of fatally stabbing his 27-year-old pregnant wife on the side of a busy highway in Honolulu, Hawaii, while witnesses driving by saw the horrific attack and tried to intervene, police said.

Dana Alotaibi, who was 13 weeks pregnant, died of multiple stab wounds to her neck.

Now her estranged husband, Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, a Marine in the 3rd Littoral Combat Team stationed in Kanehoe, has been charged with second-degree murder. His bail is set at $1 million.

During Thursday’s horrific attack, witnesses saw “a man standing over a woman and stabbing her several times,” Deena Thoemmes, a homicide lieutenant in the Honolulu Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Department, said in a statement. press conference.

They tried to help the victim and restrain the suspect, but Tejeda-Catillo ran into the woods, where he used the same knife to stab himself once before officers tracked down and arrested him.

He was transported to a hospital where he is still detained, officials said.

Before Wednesday’s attack, the couple reportedly got into a heated argument.

Witnesses at the scene were shocked by the horrific attack. A frantic witness, who asked for anonymity, described the harrowing moments of the attack that took place on Highway 3 at around 6:18 pm on Wednesday night.

Highway 3 in Hawaii is a busy highway where Wednesday night’s heinous crime took place

“It was just her face, she just looked past the point where there was no turning back, you know,” the male witness said.

“Can you imagine being stabbed in the neck and watching your life literally leak out of you, and everyone around you either doesn’t know what to do, or is too shocked to do anything about it, I can handle it.” don’t imagine that,’ he said, People reported.

Another man driving home with his family and friend after a day of pig hunting said he ran up to the victim and told Tejeda-Castillo to “let her go.”

“I just saw blood everywhere. She was full of blood,’ he said.

At Thursday’s press conference, Thoemmes said: “It has been determined that the victim and the man were married and had recently had marital problems.”

Alotaibi was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later died from fatal injuries. The suspect’s name has not been released at this time.

Court documents show that the couple was married for almost three years. T

In November, the accused filed for divorce and in June it was granted by a court, KITV News reports.

Alotaibi was reported to be 13 weeks pregnant with her current boyfriend’s child

Friends of Alotaibi said she had tried to leave the alleged abusive relationship and spoke about it on social media.

She planned to return to Virginia to live with her mother and siblings.

The distraught mother looked forward to becoming a grandmother.

After her daughter’s murder, she said, “My life is empty. I really want, I really planned here for my grandchild, and I think it’s very hard for them to be dead.”

Marine Corps Hawaii released a statement expressing their condolences to Alotaibis’ family and said they “will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials as the details of this incident unfold,” the news channel reported.