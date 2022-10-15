Marine Corps halts surf use of combat vehicle after mishap

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (AP) — The Marine Corps has halted some operations of its new amphibious combat vehicles after one of the armored vehicles capsized in the surf while training at Camp Pendleton in California.

The eight-wheeled vehicle overturned at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the Marines Assault Amphibian School in the base north of San Diego, authorities said.

The three crew members were not injured, the Marine Corps said Friday.

The vehicle had a “mechanical failure,” according to the Marine Corps, which prohibited the vehicles from entering or exiting surf zones except for testing, while more analysis is underway.

The vehicles can still be used on land, in protected waters and in the open ocean.

It was the second time this year that restrictions have been placed on the use of amphibious combat vehicles. Open water operations were stopped after one of the vehicles rolled on its side and another was knocked out in unusually high surf on July 19 during another training exercise. The hiatus was lifted last month.

The new vehicles, which are being tested and used in California, are designed to transport troops and their equipment from naval vessels to land. They are being rolled out to replace the Marine’s obsolete amphibious assault vehicle, which is lighter, slower and runs on tracks rather than wheels.

Eight Marines and a sailor died on July 30, 2020 when a amphibious assault vehicle sank in 385 feet (117 meters) of water off San Clemente Island in Southern California.

A Marine Corps investigation found that inadequate training, poor maintenance, and poor judgment by leaders led to the sinking.

