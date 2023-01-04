Marilyn Manson sexual assault lawsuit tossed out by judge after ex-girlfriend fires lawyer

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Marilyn Manson alleging he sexually, psychologically and physically abused his ex-girlfriend.

Ashley Morgan Smithline alleged that Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, committed the alleged abuse against her during their two-year relationship that began in 2010.

Smithline’s case was dismissed unconditionally yesterday after the model fired her lawyer and subsequently failed to meet the deadline to obtain representation in court.

Smithline was one of 15 women – including actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esme Bianco – who made accusations against Manson.

Smithline’s allegations included that she was sexually assaulted several times by Manson, that he cut her with a swastika knife despite her being of Jewish descent, pushed his fist into her mouth during sex, forced her into a blood pact, and incarcerated sat. to a soundproof room called ‘the bad girls room’ whenever she angered him.

A judge dismissed her case unconditionally on Tuesday after she failed to provide proper legal representation within the allotted time.

She was previously represented by Jay Ellwanger, but the attorney withdrew his representation after Smithline reportedly sent him a series of bizarre text messages saying she no longer wanted him to be her attorney.

Howard King, Manson’s attorney, said in an exclusive statement to MailOnline: “We thank and commend Ashley Smithline for dismissing her claims against Brian Warner without asking or receiving anything in return.

“We wish her well and will continue to work to ensure that a significant price will be paid by those who have attempted to abuse our justice system.”

The court granted Ellwanger’s request on October 5, 2021, to withdraw Smithline’s attorney representation.

Smithline was then instructed to file a notice of new counsel or a decision to represent itself by December 5.

Court documents reviewed by MailOnline indicate that Smithline failed to file a response by the date required by the warrant.

“The Court therefore unconditionally DISCLAIMS this action for plaintiff’s failure to prosecute the action,” the documents read.

In his court statement last year, Manson denied Smithline’s allegations and accused Wood, another of his exes, of launching a smear campaign against him.

“I understand that on or about February 1, 2021, Wood posted on Instagram that I was her abuser, and shortly after that several other women simultaneously came out with false public allegations against me of abuse, assault, rape, threats, trafficking and such ‘ he told the court.

These women are Ashley Morgan Smithline, Ashley Walters, Jane Doe, and Esme Bianco. To the extent that I had relationships with these women, those relationships were consensual.

“I have never abused, assaulted, raped, threatened or trafficked any of these women as they claim. Their accusations against me of assault, assault, rape, threats and the like are undeniably false.”

Smithline first named Manson as her abuser in a Instagram message back in February 2021 before calling him the “world’s most terrifying monster” in a People Magazine feature.

She said she first came into contact with Manson in the summer of 2010 when Manson contacted her about an acting role in a movie while she was modeling in Asia.

The two started talking and found a deeper bond over a shared love of art and literature before things started to get “slowly more and more invasive.” Smithline claimed that despite her Jewish background, Manson even asked her to find Nazi memorabilia.

Smithline said she first flew to Los Angeles in November 2010 to meet him before moving into his West Hollywood apartment.