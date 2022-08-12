Marilyn Manson, 53, on rare outing with wife Lindsay Usich, 37, in LA amid sexual abuse lawsuits

Marilyn Manson looked unrecognisable as he was seen on a rare outing with his wife amid sexual abuse lawsuits from three different women.

The 53-year-old rock singer – real name Brian Hugh Warner – wore all black including coat, T-Shirt, baggy pants, and leather boots, as he was seen with 37-year-old Lindsay Usich out in Hollywood on Wednesday night.

His partner donned a black cardigan over a green maxi dress and black leathers booties. Her red locks were put in an updo and she had red lipstick on as she held onto a small black Chanel bag.

Manson is currently facing lawsuits from three women – Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, model Ashley Morgan Smithine and a Jane Doe – and is currently suing ex Evan Rachel Wood for defamation.

However a lawsuit against him from his former assistant was dismissed by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge back in May.

Billboard reported that the documents cited the statute of limitations as the reason for dismissal, as the incidents occurred in 2010 and 2011.

The judge then dismissed the case with prejudice which prohibited plantiff Ashley Walters, 37, from refiling the lawsuit.

Walters was gearing up for court after claiming she suffered ‘horrific’ abuse at his hands, as the singer is attempted a third bid to throw out the case, claiming she has passed the statute of limitations because she ‘understood’ his behavior as wrong when he did it.

Walters had alleged Manson sexually, physically and psychologically abused her during her employment, but the singer is claiming the only thing that will save her is her ‘creative writing skills.’

The singer also claimed her case is in violation of the two-year statute of limitations, as the alleged abuse occurred between 2010 and 2011.

However, Walters claimed her case is within its timeframe as it falls within the delayed discovery rule that allows plaintiffs, in some cases, to start their time limit after comprehending their loss and injury.

Among other allegations, Walters claimed Manson forced her to stand for 12 hours and take pictures of him and made her take cocaine to stay awake; whipped her and others, telling them they could ‘take it;’ and threw hatchets when he was angry. She also said she watched him throw a prop skull at Woods so hard it left a welt, Rolling Stone reported.

‘[We] believe our amended complaint specifically addresses the court’s concerns and establishes that Ms. Walters suffered such severe harm while working for Mr. Warner that she repressed the vast majority of abuse she was subjected to, and that the nature of the abuse should strip [Warner] of any statute of limitations defense.

‘Regardless of the outcome, we will continue to work to expose Mr. Warner for exactly who he is, a narcissistic predator and pathological violator,’ her lawyer James Vagnini said.

The singer is claiming the case does not fall within this special category because she ‘understood’ the abuse when it happened, citing that she had to hide from him during her employment.

‘Plaintiff contradictorily claims that throughout her employment she was cognizant of a need to hide from her employer, while simultaneously arguing that she did not know that her employer was committing arguably actionable acts towards her,’ Manson claimed in new court documents, viewed by Rolling Stone.

She said she ‘discovered’ her abuse until she met with Manson’s former girlfriends in October 2020, which include Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood and Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco. The latter is also suing Manson. He sued Wood recently for defamation.

Walters said she ‘fully understood’ her abuse after entering therapy following the meeting, learning that Manson’s alleged behavior caused her to ‘near-immediately repress’ the memories.

She originally claimed the abuse started in 2010 at a photo shoot after he contacted her over MySpace and said he liked her photography.

The singer allegedly pinned her to a bed, bit her ear, and forced her hand down his underwear. She said she moved away from him and left the shoot feeling ‘confused and fear[ful].’

Afterward, she claimed the singer bombarded her with messages and offered her extra pay to stay. Throughout the next year, he allegedly threw dishes at her, threatened suicide and pushed her into a wall during drunken rages, Rolling Stone reported.

He also allegedly sent her a photo of Bianco’s back showing whipping wounds with the subject line: ‘See what happens?’

The former bestselling artist also reportedly took Walters to an awards show in 2010, where he allegedly pushed her onto the lap of an actor and said he could ‘have her,’ according to the lawsuit.

‘The actor proceeded to kiss Walters and keep her on his lap,’ the lawsuit said.

Manson also introduced Walters to a film director who sexually assaulted her.

‘It just made me feel like a piece of meat,’ Walters told The Cut.

Manson has denied assault. He is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for domestic violence.

Evan, appearing on The View in March of this year, said she was not scared over the recent defamation lawsuit Marilyn filed against her.

‘I can’t, obviously, speak about any of the specific allegations of the lawsuit, but I am not scared,’ she said on the ABC show, prior to the debut of her new documentary Phoenix Rising: Don’t Fall.

In the documentary, she claims the musician sexually assaulted and emotionally abused her during the time they were in a relationship from 2006 until 2010.

In the suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this month, Manson said in court docs that the actress and artist Illma Gore had engaged in a ‘conspiracy’ to smear him as ‘a rapist and abuser’ in an effort to sabotage his ‘successful music, TV, and film career.’

The Westworld star said that Manson’s tactics are part of the systemic issues when people in power look to silence accusers.

‘I am sad, because this is how it works, this is what pretty much every survivor that tries to expose someone in a position of power goes through, and this is part of the retaliation that keeps survivors quiet,’ said The Wrestler actress. ‘This is why people don’t want to come forward, because this is – this was expected.’

Wood said she was undaunted by the allegations brought from The Beautiful People artist, whose real name is Brian Warner, in his suit.

‘I am very confident that I have the truth on my side and that the truth will come out, and that this is clearly timed before the documentary – this is the reason,’ Wood said. ‘So yes, again, I’m not doing this to clear my name, I’m doing this to protect people. I’m doing this to sound the alarm that there’s a dangerous person out there and I don’t want anybody getting near him.

‘People can think whatever they want about me, I have to let the legal process run its course. And I’m steady as a rock.’

On the ABC talk show, Wood opened up about the long-term ramifications of the abuse she said she and others suffered at the hands of Manson.

‘The acts of violence that he committed against me and a number of other victims – men and women – are absolutely horrific, but the most insidious thing that he did and that people like him do is they completely fracture your sense of self,’ Wood said. ‘He made me forget who I was, and it’s taken me years to remember.

‘And it’s taken me years to get back to myself and to even understand what had happened to me, because I really thought I was the only one. And I didn’t find out until much later that not only was I not the only one, but that there was a pattern to his abuse. And that means it’s calculated, and that means he is not going to stop until he is stopped.’

In the first installment in the documentary, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, she said that the Beautiful People artist had sexually violated her in 2007 during the filming of his music video Heart-Shaped Glasses.

Wood in 2018 appeared in front of Congress in support of the nationwide implementation of the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights Acts, delivering testimony about past sexual abuse she had suffered without naming Manson at the time.

Wood would go on to name Manson as her alleged abuser in a February 2021 Instagram post, in which she said the musician ‘started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.

‘I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives.’

The Dope Show artist has been accused by at least 15 women of sexual assault, and has denied all claims.

His lawyer Howard King said in a statement, ‘As we detailed in our lawsuit, nothing that Evan Rachel Wood, Illma Gore or their hand-picked co-conspirators have said on this matter can be trusted. This is just more of the same.’

A rep for the musician told Entertainment Weekly Monday: ‘As we have stated from the beginning, Mr. Warner vehemently denies any and all claims of sexual assault or abuse of anyone.’

The first installment of Phoenix Rising: Don’t Fall is set to air on HBO Tuesday at 9/8c, with the second installment, Phoenix Rising: Stand Up, slated to air Wednesday at 9/8c.