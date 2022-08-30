Marie Osmond, 62, shares RARE photo with her husband whom she wed TWICE

Marie Osmond certainly cannot leave this man.

The 62-year-old Paper Roses singer married husband Steve Craig twice: the first time was in 1982, but they divorced in 1985 and the second time was in 2011. In between, the artist was married to Brian Blosil from 1986 to 2007.

Marie and Steve seem to be doing really well this second time around.

And on Monday, the superstar shared a rare photo with the love of her life as they posed while on vacation in the mountains.

Love in the air: Marie Osmond posted a rare photo with her husband during their vacation at a mountain resort to celebrate his birthday

‘This week I surprised my husband with a few days at a mountain resort for his birthday! It was amazing to watch him get excited to ride his mountain bike over all the incredible trails while testing his physical skills on some very challenging terrain,” the star wrote in her caption.

In the picture they hug each other in a field with the beautiful mountains behind it.

‘I, on the other hand, was excited to drive the car over hills to the outlet mall, testing MY physical skills with a challenging shopping area!’ she also noted.

Happy Finally: Osmond and Craig at the Nevada Ballet Theater’s 32nd Annual Black & White Ball Honoring Olivia Newton-John at Wynn Las Vegas in 2016

“No kidding aside, I love being in the mountains. The “music” I hear when the wind blows through the trees has always brought such peace to my soul.

Johann Sebastian Bach once said, ‘I only write the notes. God makes the music.”

‘Nothing is more true for me… music is everywhere! It’s one of the reasons I wanted to train myself to sing so many different genres… I enjoy exploring the depths inside and out of any type of music. These are my musical mountain paths! ️’

The top act of their time: Marie with her brother Donnie Osmond in 1978

She then said, “I know the Lord wants us to feel a song and communicate with it. In the Psalms we are asked, “Make a joyful noise to the Lord, all the earth! Make a loud noise, and shout, and sing praises!” Psalm 98:4.

“He doesn’t qualify our ability… He just says sing… or play a musical instrument! We can worship with our hymns, but don’t limit it there… sing your favorite songs, sing carols and children’s songs; they are such a great way to lift the hearts of little ones! The Lord has not given us music for nothing.’

And she said she was reading the Old Testament this year.

Pals: Marie, far right, recently paid tribute to friend Olivia Newton-John (second from left) who passed away this month; also seen with Leeza Gibbons, far left, and Michael Caprio in 2016

Marie is often asked about her incredible weight loss. She lost 50 kg over 14 years ago.

Earlier this year, the singer told DailyMail.com exclusively how she manages to maintain weight with some of the premium meals – such as ravioli, potstickers, ice cream and lemon chicken – from Nutrisystem, a company for which she is a spokesperson.

“I don’t call it a diet, I call it a lifestyle,” the former Dancing With The Stars contestant told me. “It’s not about being skinny, it’s about being healthy.”

Great Shape: Osmond has maintained a great figure since she lost 50 pounds over 14 years ago. And the singer has told DailyMail.com how she manages to maintain weight; seen in a new image from 2022

The new options for 2022 have made the star – who went from 170 pounds to 120 pounds in 2007 – happy.

“They now have premium meals that are amazing and taste like you’ve been cooking in the kitchen all day,” Marie told DailyMail.com. They also offer entrees that are Restaurant Favorites and taste like you would order from your favorite restaurant. You don’t have to sacrifice taste with this program,” she added.

Osmond said some of her favorite premium meals are the potstickers (“They’re the bomb, and you can add low-sodium soy sauce and onions), ravioli, burritos, and chicken with lemon capers. She also likes the ice cream sandwiches.

“I’ve tried all the fad diets out there, they don’t work. If you starve yourself, you ruin your metabolism,” she said.

ADVICE FROM MARIE ‘It’s not about being skinny, it’s about being healthy’ ‘If you starve yourself, you ruin your metabolism’ ‘You need to eat and need a healthy relationship with food’ ‘Maintaining a healthy weight helps control blood pressure, cholesterol and sugar levels’ “You lose 20 percent more weight if you… [go on a meal plan] with someone’ “I took the power out of my powerwalk because it wasn’t fun. Now I just walk’ ‘I also do arm exercises and use a shaking plate for my lymphatic system’

‘You have to eat. That’s why Nutrisystem is great. You are never hungry. You don’t have to think about what you’re going to eat – it’s easy and it’s done for you. No weighing food or counting points,” she said.

She was on a diet for years and didn’t find her groove until she stumbled upon Nutrisystem. “They have helped me to be healthier with food and taught me how to be healthy. And as a result, I’ve maintained my weight for 14 years,” said the Paper Roses crooner.

“Maintaining a healthy weight also helps control blood pressure, cholesterol and sugar levels – all of which have to do with how I feel on the inside, not how I look on the outside.

‘Good food is about more than looks. When I was 50 kilos heavier, I didn’t have the energy for my career or life with my grandchildren.’

Her path to Nutrisystem started more than ten years ago.

‘After the death of my mother’ [Olive in 2004], I gained weight and it affected my health. I knew I had to change something, did my research and chose Nutrisystem because I believed it could work for me. And it did,” she shared.

She also said that heart disease runs in her family and her mother always reiterated how important it was for her to take care of her health.

The star also spoke about the company’s affiliate program, where people are encouraged to work out the plan with a friend. “You lose 20 percent more weight if you do it with someone,” Marie said.

Nutrisystem has a program, the Partner Plan, designed for two people to lose weight together. I love this because we all know that having a support system in place is a huge motivator. It has been proven that losing weight with a partner leads to more success. So if you want to set goals with someone you love, this is a great plan.”

As for exercising, Marie said she won’t exercise unless it’s fun.

“I took the power out of my powerwalk because it wasn’t fun. Now I just walk,’ she said with a laugh.

“I also do arm exercises and I use a shaker plate for my lymphatic system,” the star of the 1970s classic TV show Donny and Marie told me.

A shaker plate is an exercise machine that sends vibrations through the body.

“It’s all about easy and fun, and I want to put in the effort, but I don’t want it to get too much.”

Also a Mother: Osmond and three of her sons arrive at the 1999 Los Angeles premiere of the animated movie Toy Story 2

And having a nice approach is not only about nutrition and exercise; it’s her take on everything.

“My mantra for 2022 is to play. I want to play and have fun in every aspect of my life,” she said.

The year 2020 had ups and downs. In September 2020, she left the daytime show The Talk. She touched the exit on TalkShopLive in October.

“One of the things I just talked about you guys, and I don’t know, maybe this is just a philosophy. When I was younger I hated change. Oh my God. Everything that stopped or stopped or changed made me so frustrated and I hated it unbelievably and I don’t like to control myself,” she said.