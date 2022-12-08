Mariam’s centre supports 500 women a year. There’s barely enough money for four full-time staff

Mariam Mourad, manager of the Bankstown Women’s Health Centre in south-west Sydney, said the centre could no longer meet demand.

She said that the centre supports 500 women each year, but barely has enough money to hire four full-time employees.

“The funding we get is just not nearly enough,” Mourad said. “We rely on people working unpaid hours, on volunteers. It’s just not sustainable.”

The centre receives non-government funding through charities and businesses to operate certain services, including a domestic violence support worker, a food bank, and rent assistance from the local council.

At the Central West Women’s Health Centre in Bathurst, the team is effectively homeless, unable to pay market price for rental properties, and cannot retain staff due to funding uncertainty. The centre’s manager Karen Boyde said they had to close their counselling wait lists, a serious blow to women in the area who have no access to alternative services.