Mariam’s centre supports 500 women a year. There’s barely enough money for four full-time staff

Mariam Mourad, manager of the Bankstown Women’s Health Centre in south-west Sydney, said the centre could no longer meet demand.
She said that the centre supports 500 women each year, but barely has enough money to hire four full-time employees.
“The funding we get is just not nearly enough,” Mourad said. “We rely on people working unpaid hours, on volunteers. It’s just not sustainable.”
The centre receives non-government funding through charities and businesses to operate certain services, including a domestic violence support worker, a food bank, and rent assistance from the local council.
At the Central West Women’s Health Centre in Bathurst, the team is effectively homeless, unable to pay market price for rental properties, and cannot retain staff due to funding uncertainty. The centre’s manager Karen Boyde said they had to close their counselling wait lists, a serious blow to women in the area who have no access to alternative services.
“It’s nigh impossible to keep our services running,” said Boyde, who lost three employees in the past year. “I am constantly applying for grants, cap in hand, for small amounts of money, none of which helps to keep the lights on or pay running costs.”
The business case report commissioned by Women’s Health NSW estimates that every $1 spent on the centres saves the government $1.71 in acute public health costs through early treatment and prevention.
The report suggested that the most modest funding scenario would be to increase funding to $19million, which would result in a $32.6 million savings on the acute public healthcare system.
The funding of $30 million annually would be the most favorable for the centres. This would allow them to address the unmet need of the women on their waitlists, population growth, and emerging health issues. According to the report, it would save public health services $56.4 million.
“Our report is clear: Women’s Health Centres are an essential part of the NSW primary
integrated health care system,” Crozier said.
“After 36 years without a structural funding adjustment, Women’s Health Centres are
chronically underfunded and require a boost in base funding to $30 million per year.”
Bronnie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Minister of Women, Regional Health and Mental Health, stated that the NSW government recognizes the importance of the centres.
“We thank Women’s Health NSW for their ongoing advocacy and will continue to work closely with them to address the issues raised,” the spokesperson said.
