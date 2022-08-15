Mariah Carey’s home in Atlanta was burglarized while she was vacationing in Italy and the Hamptons

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Superstar singer Mariah Carey had her Atlanta broken into and broken into last month while on vacation.

The singer, 53, was on a trek that included Italy and the Hamptons on July 27, when the break-in occurred, according to Page six.

It was not immediately clear what was stolen from the singer’s $5.6 million home.

Atlanta police said “this is still an open investigation” and “information may be limited” in the wake of the break-in.

Carey purchased the nine-bedroom, 13-bathroom home through a trust in November 2021. The estate includes a playground, swimming pool and tennis court.

The latest: An Atlanta home belonging to Mariah Carey, 53, was broken into last month while on vacation. She was caught in LA in 2019

It wasn’t immediately clear what was stolen from the singer’s $5.6 million home

Carey purchased the nine-bedroom, 13-bathroom home through a trust in November 2021. The estate includes a playground, swimming pool and tennis court

The Grammy-winning singer took to Instagram last month documenting her vacation with her 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, and current boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 39.

During the luxury getaway, the family was seen taking out trips on a yacht. In addition to a selfie she posted on July 16, she wrote: ‘Take a picture before the humidity covers my hair here in Capri.’

On July 25, she took to the social media site with a post from the Hamptons hamlet of Water Mill, supporting the real estate company Nestseekers for helping her with the rental.

She wrote under the post, “A week to the East, take it all in,” as she sat in a chair by the house called Eagles Point. The singer spent more than six figures for the two-week period in the opulent property, Page Six reported.

Carey announced on Thursday that she would participate in the Global Citizen Festival, a free benefit concert in New York’s Central Park that will also include Metallica and The Jonas Brothers.

The famous singer documented her Italian outing on social media

Alongside a selfie she posted on July 16, she wrote: ‘Take a picture before the humidity hides my hair here in Capri’

On July 25, Carey took to the social media site with a post from the Hamptons hamlet of Water Mill, in which she supported the real estate company Nestseekers for helping her with the lease.

Carey announced on Thursday that she would be participating in the Global Citizen Festival, a free benefit concert in New York’s Central Park

She tweeted: ‘NEW YORK, mark your calendars! On September 24, I’m partnering with @GlblCtzn to call on world leaders and businesses to empower women and girls, take climate action and end extreme poverty. Take action to earn tickets to #GlobalCitizenFestival.”

The September 24 event will also feature a concert around the world in Accra, Ghana, featuring Usher, SZA and HER

But the day will be less of a celebration and more of a call to action to immediately address numerous international crises, said Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen.