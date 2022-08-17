Mariah Carey’s attempt to trademark the title ‘Queen of Christmas’ sparks legal battle

Mariah Carey’s attempt to trademark the title ‘Queen of Christmas’ has sparked a legal battle.

The superstar singer, 53, filed in March 2021 to trademark the phrase, a move that has outraged prominent party singers Darlene Love, 81, and Elizabeth Chan, 42, with the latter taking to court in an attempt to get Mariah to prevent. of claiming the title.

The application requesting exclusive use of ‘Queen Of Christmas’ along with ‘QOC’, ‘Princess of Christmas’ and ‘Christmas Princess’ was made public on July 12.

pictured in 2013

According to VarietyElizabeth Chan’s attorney formally objected to Mariah’s trademark application on Friday.

She told the publication: “I strongly believe that around Christmas no one should be allowed to hold onto anything or monopolize it forever the way Mariah wants.

“That’s just not a good thing to do. Christmas is for everyone. It’s meant to be shared; it is not meant to be owned.

And it’s not just about the music business. She tries to trademark this in every way imaginable – clothing, drink products, masks, dog collars – it’s all over the map.”

Picture: Darlene in 2018

Oh! On Monday, Darlene Love took to Facebook where she told Mariah Carey to call her lawyer

And on Monday, Darlene Love took to Facebook where she asked, ‘Is it true that Mariah Carey has the trademark ‘Queen of Christmas’? What does that mean I can’t use that title?

David Letterman officially proclaimed me the Queen of Christmas 29 years ago, a year before she released ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ and at 81 I’m not changing a thing.

“I’ve been in the business for 52 years, earned it and can still hit those nuts! If Mariah has a problem, call David or my lawyer!!’

Photo: Elizabeth in her 2016 A Christmas Song music video

When Elizabeth Chan was profiled by the New Yorker in 2018they used the headline: “The Queen of Christmas” and were described as “America’s most successful and arguably only full-time singer-slash composer for Christmas songs.”

In addition to Elizabeth Chan and Darlene Love, there is also Brenda Lee who recorded several Christmas songs in the late 50s and 60s.

Her iconic 1958 recording of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” has peaked at #2 on the Hot 100 for the past three years.

Interesting: Mariah’s March 2021 application to be made public defies her December 2021 claim that the title ‘Queen of Christmas’ should be bestowed on the Virgin Mary

Mariah’s March 2021 application to be made public defies her December 2021 claim that she believes the title “Queen of Christmas” should be bestowed upon the Virgin Mary.

On the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Mariah insisted she never chose the celebratory name herself, explaining, “Those were other people, and I just want to humbly say that I don’t consider myself that way.

‘I am a Christmas-loving person who happened to be blessed to write All I Want For Christmas Is You. And many more Christmas songs. And let’s face it, you know, everyone’s faith is what it is. But to me Mary is the Queen of Christmas.’

Mariah also revealed that her all-time favorite Christmas song is Donny Hathaway’s This Christmas, when asked which one she chose.

She said, “Oh, I could have picked one of mine, but that’s one of the best, ever, best ever!”