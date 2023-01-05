Mariah Carey’s $70 Million Christmas Payment for All I Want For Christmas Is You

Mariah Carey has impressively pulled in over $70 million for her festive classic All I Want For Christmas Is You.

The 52-year-old singer is perhaps best known for her 1994 Christmas hit, which made a shimmering return to UK number one this year.

And the anthem is proving to be as popular as ever, as Mariah has raked in more than $70 million (£58 million) for it alone in the 28 years since its initial release.

The singer had earned more than $60 million (£50 million) in royalties for the track in 2016, according to calculations from The economist.

And she’s still being rewarded, as Mariah earns about $3 million (£2.4 million) a year for All I Want For Christmas Is You, the New York Post reported.

With fans still playing the party hit every year, it’s likely Mariah has now earned a total of over $70 million in royalties since its release.

The song’s continued success also saw Mariah, who receives an estimated 20 percent of her royalties, once again top the UK charts this Christmas season.

She reached number one on the UK charts with the celebratory song just once before, reaching the top in 2020 – 26 years after its release.

But in December, pop star knocked Taylor Swift from the top spot after the hitmaker scored a six-week reign with her single Anti-Hero.

Merry Christmas by Sir Elton John and Ed Sheeran also made the top 10, alongside It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas by Michael Buble and Last Christmas by Wham.

Meanwhile, in the US, Mariah also broke a new Billboard record last month when her iconic holiday returned to the top spot for the fourth consecutive year.

The 1994 song spent nine weeks at number one on the Hot 100, becoming the first song to reach number one at four different times.

The catchy tune originally topped the Hot 100 in 2019, then again in 2020, before returning again in 2021, and it was back again in 2022.

The celebratory song also has the longest first-week span of a song at number one on the Hot 100 for up to three years, from December 2019 to December 2022.

The new top spot continued to break records and also extended Mariah’s record for the longest period of time by an artist to reach number one on the chart – over 32 years – from her first week in 1990 with her debut single, Vision of Love.

The hit — which discusses Mariah’s desire to be with a loved one during the holidays — also broke the Christmas carol record.

Speaking of the beloved song in 2020, Mariah admitted it was “a bit of an accident.”

She told the LA Times, “When I did that first Christmas album, Merry Christmas, it was pretty early in my career.”

“But in this case I was just sitting there thinking of this melody, in a dark house with a Christmas tree.”