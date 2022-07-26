Mariah Carey wears a sweatsuit as she cuddles her dog… after ex Nick Cannon welcomed EIGHTH child

Mariah Carey dropped in on Instagram on Monday to share a new photo with her more than ten million followers.

The 53-year-old singing sensation relaxed on a chair while rocking a small brown and white puppy.

It comes after her ex-husband Nick Cannon, 41, welcomed his eighth child, Legendary Love.

The iconic music artist sat comfortably in a brown chair with white stripes that resembled skeletal bones.

She was dressed in a glittering silver combo consisting of a zip-up jacket and matching trousers.

The Heartbreaker hitmaker wore her dirty blonde hair in a center part and slicked back in a single braid that fell across her chest.

She wore a pair of medium-sized diamond-encrusted earrings while her dog rested on her lap.

The living legend looked gorgeous in a fully made up face with arched eyebrows and fluttering eyelashes.

Her cheeks were coated in a rosy pink blush and she completed the look with rosy glossy lips.

Mariah captioned the image: “A week east, taking it all in. Thank you @dylaneckardt and the @nestseekers team!’

Meanwhile, her ex-husband – with whom she shares twins Moroccan and Monroe (11) – was busy announcing the latest addition to his brood.

Model Bre Tiesi, 31, revealed they welcomed a son, Legendary Love, on June 28 after “an all-natural, non-medicated home birth.”

Cannon attended the labor and delivery, which was documented in a video shared with her YouTube channel.

In a post shared on Instagram, she called the birth of her firstborn child “the most humbling / groundbreaking yet awakening and completely empowering experience.”

The actor and radio host praised Tiesi in a response to her Instagram post, saying he was “honoured and privileged” to welcome a child with her.

‘You keep surprising me!!’ He wrote. Full of passion, drive, focus, genius and above all love!!! Honored and privileged to experience this wonderful miracle with you! Thank you for the greatest gift one person can give to another. For this my love is forever indebted.’

He is the father of eight children with five partners. In addition to Moroccan and Monroe, he shares Golden, five, and Powerful, one, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, single, with Abby De La Rosa; and late son Zen, who tragically died of brain cancer last December, with Alyssa Scott.

Cannon is also waiting for his ninth child, ostensibly with De La Rosa.

Cannon recently spoke openly about his consensual non-monogamous lifestyle while chatting YouTube Live with sex therapist Dr. Tammy Nelson and the R&B group DVSN.

He admitted, “I’ve practiced monogamy, I’ve been an impostor, I’ve been toxic… it all starts with honesty. They are actually superficial, basic things.’

The San Diego native added that he aspires to be “the best self I can be and be the best dad I can be.”