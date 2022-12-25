Mariah Carey surprises her twins on Christmas Eve with a sleigh ride complete with REINDEER

Move over Sinterklaas!

Mariah Carey treated her 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe to the ultimate holiday experience on Christmas Eve, a surprise ride in a reindeer-drawn sleigh.

The hit parade shared snaps on social media from the storybook night that took place in Aspen, Colorado, where the star enjoys her annual vacation trip with her kids.

Mariah, 52, who owns the airwaves every holiday season, also seems to own the holiday home.

She slipped into a festive red catsuit trimmed with white fur reminiscent of her iconic holiday album cover.

Monroe and Moroccan flashed megawatt smiles in matching pajamas as they sat in the sleigh next to the man of the hour himself, Santa Claus.

The Man with the Bag took the trio for a ride in the snow in the sleigh pulled by real live reindeer.

“Surprise nighttime sleigh ride on Christmas Eve!” Mariah gushed in an Instagram post.

The special ride came after a Christmas Eve shopping spree with her daughter to load up on luxury items from Prada and Louis Vuitton.

Demonstrating their penchant for designer clothes, the mother-daughter duo charmingly matched each other in Burberry wraps.

The 52-year-old pop diva shares Monroe and her twin Morocco with her sizzling ex-husband Nick Cannon, who is about to welcome his 12th child.

Mariah, who is currently involved with her former backup dancer Bryan Tanaka, also adjusted her family life around Christmas.

“When I’m not on stage and in vacation mode, there are rules I set. I don’t care who it is – the kids, if I have guests, whatever – no one is allowed to play or watch anything other than something related to Christmas,” she said.

“If I wake up in the middle of the night and walk into the living room, and the music isn’t playing and the lights aren’t on, I just can’t handle it.”