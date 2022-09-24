Mariah Carey looks glam as she belts it out at rehearsal ahead of Global Citizen concert in NYC

Mariah Carey took the stage in Central Park on Friday to rehearse for her upcoming Global Citizen performance.

The legendary singer, 53, looked glamorous in large black designer sunglasses and gold heels.

Her golden blond hair fell like a waterfall around her face and over her chest as she pulled out her hits the day before the live show.

Rehearsal: Mariah Carey took the stage in Central Park on Friday to rehearse for her upcoming Global Citizen performance

The mother of two wore a fitted brown henley shirt with the buttons unbuttoned to reveal her roomy cleavage.

The top had long sleeves and thumbholes and extended over her hands and past the sleeves of her jacket.

Carey wore a shrunken black leather aviator jacket that she wore unzipped as she graced the outdoor stage.

She tied a black shirt around her waist and paired the outfit with tight black leggings.

Glam girl: The legendary singer, 53, looked glamorous in large black designer sunglasses and gold heels

Goddess: Her golden blond hair fell like a waterfall around her face and over her chest as she pulled out her hits a day before the live show

Mariah wore soft makeup under her square glossy black Louis Vuitton shades.

The longtime hitmaker’s lips were glossy and she used an earpiece as she prepared to perform at the weekend’s event.

She graced the platform stage in metal open-toed heels, a chunky platform and double ankle straps.

Her long and shiny locks were parted on one side and styled in loose spiral curls that stretched down her back.

High note: The longtime hitmaker’s lips were glossy and she used an earpiece as she prepared to perform at the weekend’s event

With feeling! The singer-songwriter, who shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon, passionately sang

The singer-songwriter, who shares 11-year-old Moroccan twins and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon, sang passionately.

She expressed emotion with hand gestures as she gave life to her repertoire of decades of music.

The star was surrounded by her team as a team worked diligently around her to set up the expected production.

At one point, a man in a brown fringed jacket was seen putting a cowboy hat on her head.

Dance! She was joined on stage by her backing dancers

All hands on deck: The star was surrounded by her team as a team worked diligently around her to set up the expected production

With heart and soul: she expressed her emotions with hand gestures as she brought her repertoire of decades of music to life

Shady: At one point, Carey shielded herself from the intense sun with a large black and white umbrella

The World Citizen Festival is an annual performance of music artists that dates back to 2012.

The production brings together “Global Citizens, artists, activists, world leaders, philanthropists and business leaders,” according to the official website.

It is strategically planned to run concurrently with the UN General Assembly, with a commitment to end extreme poverty.

In addition to New York City, this year the festival will also perform at Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana.

Multitasking: The pop star headed for a car in gold flats while taking a call on her red-wrapped iPhone