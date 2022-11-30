Mariah Carey is offering fans the option to stay in her apartment BUT the star won’t even be there

Mariah Carey is known as the Queen of Christmas, but this holiday season she’s offering fans a gift that seems more like a trick than a treat as she prepares to open the doors of her apartment — where she won’t even be — for a little while. festivities.

While the idea of ​​enjoying a weekend getaway in the 52-year-old’s New York penthouse might seem like a dream come true… the fine print tells a whole different story.

The songbird teamed up with Booking.com to give two fans the chance to fly to New York City for a weekend getaway and even stay in her Tribeca penthouse – however, the “lucky” people are only allowed in three rooms and the singer won’t even attend, making their Christmas experience a little less joyful.

Since the trip — which takes place between Dec. 16 and Dec. 19 and costs $20.19 — is curated by the pop star diva herself, it naturally comes with a lengthy list of rules that could make fans feel like the singer has turned into a bit of a Scrooge.

Mariah Carey opens doors for fans to experience the holiday season like the Queen of Christmas herself, but the ‘ultimate holiday experience’ has drawbacks

She teamed up with Booking.com to give two fans the chance to fly to NYC for the weekend of December 16-19 and stay in her penthouse

While the idea of ​​enjoying a weekend getaway in the 52-year-old’s New York penthouse might seem like a dream come true… the fine print tells a whole different story

The journey that makes the Queen of Christmas seem less than merry! The downsides of the ‘ultimate vacation’ experience Before entering the Grammy-winning diva’s penthouse, guests must sign a non-disclosure agreement and hand over their cell phones.

Fans expecting to meet the diva will be disappointed; Mariah will not be present during fans’ stay at her lavish apartment.

Guests also only have access to certain areas of her penthouse – the private elevator entrance, the Moroccan room, the rooftop and the powder room.

Fans will have to share a room and bed while staying in the Grand Lux ​​King room at The Plaza, which will provide a king bed for guests.

Mariah’s “ultimate vacation” experience includes an itinerary fit for a star, with a three-night stay at The Plaza, a Fairmont Hotel in the big apple, and days filled with festive attractions.

Fans will be taken on a journey through NYC, with expansive views of the city, visiting some of the stars’ favorite haunts, including dining at her most beloved restaurants such as Nobu and Mr. chow.

Guests also receive a private tour of Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Center, a VIP skating session in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, and access to a VIP marquee.

The three-day extravaganza also includes a signed copy of the singer’s new book, The Christmas Princess, and a day of shopping on Saks Fifth Avenue.

Fans will also receive tickets to the Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes – as well as a VIP pre-show reception at Roxy Suite, a tour of Radio City Music Hall and a meet-and-greet with a Radio City Rockette.

Tickets to Mariah’s Merry Christmas To All! concert at Madison Square Garden on December 16 will also be given to those who can get their hands on the outing.

And while the revelry is sure to be in the air, there are a few drawbacks.

Before entering the Grammy-winning diva’s penthouse, guests must sign a non-disclosure agreement and hand over their cell phones.

And while the thought of even being in the same room as the singer seems exciting enough, fans will be disappointed because Mariah Carey won’t be present during fans’ stay at her lavish apartment.

Fans also only have access to certain parts of her penthouse: the private elevator entrance, the Moroccan room, the rooftop and the powder room.

As fans hand in their cell phones, Booking. com will provide a photographer for a photo shoot in the penthouse, but Mariah will not be there.

The Grammy-winning diva requires fans to sign a non-disclosure agreement before entering her penthouse, refrain from their cell phones and is only allowed to enter three rooms

Mariah also won’t be around when fans are in her penthouse, where they can have a photo shoot and enjoy cocktails

Fans can book the trip on Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. for $20.19 and get the chance to dine at the singer’s favorite restaurants, go shopping and more

And if you thought you’d at least live lavishly during the “ultimate vacation experience,” think again, because fans will have to share a room and bed while staying in the Grand Lux ​​King room in The Plaza, which will offer a king size bed for guests.

Despite the drawbacks, the pop star called the outing the experience of a lifetime.’

‘Christmas in New York is an experience of a lifetime, so I’ve partnered with Booking.com to create a special, holiday-themed travel experience in my hometown during the most wonderful time of the year.

‘For once, I’m giving two fans the chance to experience an unforgettable and magical extravaganza!

“I hope the bookers will enjoy the chance to see my concert at Madison Square Garden, visit the Top of the Rock, eat at my favorite restaurants and stay at a luxury hotel in NYC,” the singer said in a press release.

The trip costs just $20.19 in celebration of the year the Christmas Queen’s hit All I Want for Christmas is You first hit the Billboard Hot Tp 100 chart.

Travel accommodations, airport transfers, and transportation to and from activities are also included on the three-day getaway.

Fans can book the celebratory event on December 14 at 5 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis through Booking.com.