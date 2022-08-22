Mariah Carey is ‘grateful’ after arrests were made following the burglary of her home in Atlanta

Mariah Carey is reportedly “grateful” after a group of men who allegedly robbed her nine-bedroom home in Atlanta while on vacation were arrested.

Police took three men named Jeremy Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff into custody, a source said. TMZ“in connection with a crime wave in the area.”

Police say the men are also “responsible for a series of armed robberies, burglaries and burglaries” near Carey’s property.

In addition, TMZ reported that the Sandy Springs PD said multiple other celebrity homes had been broken into.

A man was shot and killed in a burglary in which the suspects were believed to have been involved.

After the arrests, an insider told the site that the Obsessed singer is “so grateful for the detectives who are on the scene immediately.”

Carey bought the $5.6 million home through a trust in November 2021. The estate includes a playground, swimming pool and tennis court.

The Grammy-winning singer was active on Instagram last month, documenting her vacation with her 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, and current boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 39, when the robbery happened.

During the luxury getaway, the family was seen taking out trips on a yacht.

In addition to a selfie she posted on July 16, she wrote: ‘Take a picture before the humidity covers my hair here in Capri.’

On July 25, she took to the social media site with a post from the Hamptons hamlet of Water Mill, supporting the real estate company Nestseekers for helping her with the rental.

She wrote under the post, “A week to the East, take it all in,” as she sat in a chair by the house called Eagles Point. The singer spent more than six figures for the two-week period in the opulent property, Page six reported.

The mother of two recently announced that she would be participating in the Global Citizen Festival, a free benefit concert in New York’s Central Park that will also feature Metallica and The Jonas Brothers.

She tweeted: ‘NEW YORK, mark your calendars! On September 24, I’m partnering with @GlblCtzn to call on world leaders and businesses to empower women and girls, take climate action and end extreme poverty. Take action to earn tickets to #GlobalCitizenFestival.”

The September 24 event will also feature a concert around the world in Accra, Ghana, featuring Usher, SZA and HER

But the day will be less of a celebration and more of a call to action to immediately address numerous international crises, said Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen.