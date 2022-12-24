Mariah Carey goes Christmas Eve shopping with daughter Monroe, 11, during Aspen trip

Mariah Carey went “shopping” on Christmas Eve with her daughter Monroe, 11, during their annual trip to Aspen.

The 52-year-old pop diva shares Monroe and her twin Morocco with her sizzling ex-husband Nick Cannon, who is about to welcome his 12th child.

But Mariah’s thoughts were on her own little ones this Christmas Eve as she took Monroe to load up on luxury items from Prada and Louis Vuitton.

So sweet: Mariah Carey went ‘shopping’ on Christmas Eve with her daughter Monroe, 11, on their annual Aspen trip

Demonstrating their penchant for designer clothes, the mother-daughter duo charmingly matched each other in Burberry wraps.

As Christmas Eve wore on, Mariah was glimpsed on her way to a solo outing to Gucci’s Aspen outpost for a few more goodies.

Mariah’s place for retail therapy came the day CBS released its concert special Merry Christmas To All! filmed last week at Madison Square Garden.

She posted an Instagram photo of her and Monroe proudly holding up their Prada puffs, adding the caption, “Merry Christmas Eve! Do some shopping before we watch the special on CBS tonight!’

Details: The 52-year-old pop diva shares Monroe and her twin Morocco with her sizzling ex-husband Nick Cannon, who is about to welcome his 12th child

The concert first aired on television last Tuesday at 8 p.m. and fans who missed it then can now watch it on Paramount+.

Until recently, Mariah was facing a $20 million copyright lawsuit filed by a writer named Andy Stone, who claimed her seasonal classic All I Want For Christmas Is You was “derived” from a song he wrote in 1989.

His song was also called All I Want For Christmas Is You, and although the music and lyrics are different, he felt he should own the rights to the name.

However, Mariah can breathe a sigh of relief when prosecutors filed a request to dismiss his lawsuit in November, according to court documents Rolling stone.

But: Mariah’s thoughts were on her own little ones this Christmas Eve as she took Monroe to load up on luxury items from Prada and Louis Vuitton

Mariah, who according to legend once had a concert rider say she “doesn’t do stairs,” is enjoying a respite from a typically busy holiday season.

Last month, The Christmas Princess was released, a children’s book she co-wrote with Michaela Angela Davis, who also worked on Mariah’s memoir.

This month, she brought her annual Christmas concerts first to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena and then to New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Lay: As Christmas Eve wore on, Mariah was caught on her way to a solo outing to Gucci’s Aspen outpost for a few more goodies

Along with songs from her two Christmas albums, Mariah added some items: “I’ve never performed live before,” she said. USA today.

She hoped to make sure the performances are “as magical as possible,” citing the affection she feels from her fans, who she has called her “lambs.”

“A lot of times as a kid, or even during earlier parts of my career, I didn’t feel loved,” she confessed. “I’ve certainly never felt unconditional love and that’s what I have with my fans: that bond. So I’m extremely excited.’

By the way: Mariah’s place for retail therapy came the day CBS released its concert special Merry Christmas To All! filmed last week at Madison Square Garden

Further in the future, she and longtime Precious director Lee Daniels are teaming up on a TV movie based on her 2020 memoir, The Meaning Of Mariah Carey.

When it comes to finding the right actress to play her, Mariah said, “I don’t think it’s about ‘casting the girl who sings the Mariah Carey style,’ whatever that may be.”

What she wants is “a great actress with a somewhat similar look and just making sure the acting is there.” Because we have the music, they can sing along.’

Festive feeling: The Christmas Princess was released last month, a children’s book she co-wrote with Michaela Angela Davis, who also worked on Mariah’s memoir

Mariah, who is currently involved with her former backup dancer Bryan Tanaka, also adjusted her family life around Christmas.

“When I’m not on stage and in vacation mode, there are rules I set. I don’t care who it is – the kids, if I have guests, whatever – no one is allowed to play or watch anything other than something related to Christmas,” she said.

“If I wake up in the middle of the night and walk into the living room, and the music isn’t playing and the lights aren’t on, I just can’t handle it.”