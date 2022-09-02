Mariah Carey doubles down on calling Meghan Markle a ‘diva’ in podcast interview

Mariah Carey broke her silence today about the awkward moment when she called the Duchess of Sussex a ‘diva’ on her podcast – stressing that she meant it in the most ‘fantastic, beautiful and powerful’ sense of the word.

A shocked Meghan had said that the label the pop superstar had voiced to her during their podcast call had “sweat her up” and “stopped her in her tracks.”

In a voiceover at the end of Meghan’s second episode of Archetypes, which was released by Spotify on Tuesday, the Duchess said she was concerned about the “nonsense” Carey may have read about her.

On Friday, Carey tweeted about what she meant when she called Meghan a diva, and posted a link to the podcast.

“I really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about ‘The Duality of Diva’.” Yes! I called her a diva, in the most amazing, beautiful and powerful sense of the word!!! #Archetypes,” she wrote.

The singer, 53, appeared on the second episode of her Archetypes podcast on Spotify when she told the 41-year-old Duchess: ‘you sometimes give us diva moments Meghan’

Carey had already retweeted a Spotify Podcasts tweet with a link to the episode.

The episode, titled The Duality Of Diva With Mariah Carey, explores the “complexity surrounding the “diva” and the negative connotations associated with the word.

In a voiceover, Meghan mentions the bizarre diva demands associated with Carey – including reported requests for 20 white kittens and 100 white doves when she turned on the Christmas lights in London – but she doesn’t seem to have questioned the singer about it.

Meghan laughs and says, ‘Perhaps you have read about the time she would have asked for 20 white kittens and 100 pigeons in London? I don’t know.’

During the 46-minute episode, Carey told the former Suits actress, “You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan. Don’t even pretend…’ to which a bewildered Duchess surprises and laughs: ‘What kind of diva moments am I giving you?’

At the end of the podcast, Meghan said, “It all went smoothly, I mean really well, until that moment happened, which I don’t know about you, but it stopped me in my tracks when she called me a diva. ‘

Meghan added: “Obviously you couldn’t see me, but I started sweating a little. I began to writhe in my seat in this silent revolt. Like waiting. What? No what? How could you? That is not true. Why would you say that?

“My head was really spinning what nonsense she must have read or clicked to make her say that.”

The Duchess said Carey was quick to reassure her and that she meant the label “chic” and “aspirational.”

Meghan said, “She must have sensed my nervous laugh and you all would have heard it too, and she jumped right in to make sure I was crystal clear.

“When she said diva, she was talking about the way I dress, the attitude of a dress, a quote that is fabulous the way she sees it.

“She meant diva as a compliment. I heard it like a dig. Heard it like the word diva when I think about it, but at the time, as she explained to me, she meant it as chic, as ambitious.’

In the exchange, the pair discussed the concept of a diva, with Meghan saying, “That’s really important for people to remember that maybe there’s a persona, this diva thing that we can play in.” It’s not something I have a connection with, but it’s been a big part for you.”

Carey replies, “You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan. Don’t even pretend…’

Meghan responds with: ‘What kind of diva moments am I giving you?’

Carey laughs and adds, “Don’t act like you…it’s the visual too.”

Meghan replies, “Oh, it’s the look.”

The former Suits star said she was inspired by the singer as a child because Mariah is a mixed race. Mariah’s father is African American and Venezuelan, while her mother is white Irish.

The Duchess, whose estranged father Thomas is white and her mother Doria is black, said that when Mariah first appeared on the music scene, she thought, ‘Oh my god. Someone who looks like me. She’s mixed like me,” adding that she was a “fangirl” of the star.

She added: “Because we are light-skinned, you are not treated like a black woman. You are not treated like a white woman. You fit a bit in between.

“If there was a time when my race was more focused, it was when I started dating my husband. Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a black woman because until then I was treated like a mixed woman and things really changed’.

Mariah replied, “But that’s interesting, being a mixed woman, because I always thought it should be okay to say I’m mixed, like it would be okay to say that, but people want you to choose.”

Mariah starts the podcast and says to Meghan, “I’m MC, you can call me Mimi, you can call me Mariah, whatever you want.” The Duchess started the conversation by asking the name of Carey’s dogs – Cha Cha and Muttley P Gore Jackson.

Last Tuesday, Meghan used episode one of Archetypes with Serena to take a veiled look at life in the royal family. She also shared her horror when a ‘fire’ broke out in son Archie’s room while traveling through South Africa.

The then four-month-old child wasn’t in the room when a stove started smoking, but it left the Duchess “shaken” and “in tears,” she told her friend. Despite her upset, she said she was forced to go through with the couple’s official engagements.

The podcast release came a day after the Duchess gave a controversial interview to The Cut in which she said she had made an “active effort” to forgive the royal family, warning “especially knowing I can say anything” .

She also said she was told there was the same cheer in South Africa when she married Harry as when Nelson Mandela was released from prison.