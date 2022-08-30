Mariah Carey calls Meghan Markle a ‘diva’ in new Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle was called a “diva” by Mariah Carey in the second episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, admitted she laughed nervously and was in ‘silent rebellion’, fearing her ‘girl crush’ on the pop star ‘went down quickly’ after the 53-year-old claimed Meghan had a ‘diva’. moments’.

Mariah was quick to reassure Meghan that she was referring to her attitude, her clothes, her “beautiful ensembles,” according to the Duchess, who confessed that at first she thought her guest was making a “count.”

The Duchess called on the superstar singer to support her Archetypes show following her friend Serena Williams’ episode last week. This week’s – which was released today – is called The duality of diva with Mariah Carey.

Mother of two Meghan and the American singer talk about the ‘complexity surrounding the word diva’ and the negative connotations that come with it.

“I think it’s really important for people to remember that maybe there’s this persona, and yes, the diva thing that we can play in,” Meghan said during the podcast, before adding: “It’s not something with whom I have a connection.’

However, Mariah was quick to disagree with the Duchess, insisting, “You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan, don’t even pretend.

“What kind of diva moments am I giving you?” a shocked Meghan replied, to which the singer said, “Don’t pretend…” before the Duchess asked, “Can you see me now?”

“It’s also the visual, it’s the visual,” Mariah explained. “A lot of it’s the look, let’s say you, let’s pretend you weren’t so pretty and didn’t have everything, and didn’t often have gorgeous ensembles, you might not get that much diva.”

“I don’t care, I’m so into if I can, I’m going to give you diva,” she added, as Meghan said, “That’s it, I associate it differently.”

“Oh man, I love it, she’s so Mariah,” the Duchess said after the clip, which the singer also insisted: “I was playing with you when I said that,” seemingly referring to her “diva commentary.”

Later in her podcast, Meghan admitted that she initially thought Mariah was criticizing her by calling her a diva, only to find out she meant it as a compliment.

“My fangirling was tempered today,” Meghan said. “I think she could say it. But that aside, it was all going well, very well, until that moment happened, which I don’t know about you, but it held me back. When she called me a diva.

“You couldn’t see me, of course, but I started to sweat a little and started writhing in my seat in this quiet revolt, like ‘Wait, no, what, how could you? That’s not true, why would you say that? ”

“My mind was really just spinning what nonsense she must have read or clicked to get her to say that, and I kept thinking at that point my girl crush was going down fast? Does she really not see me?

“So, she must have sensed my nervous laugh, and you all would have heard it too, and she jumped right in to make sure I was crystal clear when she said diva, she was talking about the way I feel dress, the attitude, the clothes, the quote, unquote fabulousness, as she sees it.

“She meant diva as a compliment, but I heard it as a dig, I heard it as the word diva when I think about it, but at the time, as she explained to me, she meant it as chic, as ambitious, and how a a very loaded word can mean something different to each of us, I find it astonishing.’

Meghan continued: ‘It really made me realize, and in these episodes I’ve opened the door to conversations around archetypes trying to hold us back, what I hadn’t considered is that for some, reclaiming the words is what they will feel. push us forward.’

Elsewhere on the Spotify podcast, part of Meghan and Harry’s £18m deal with the streaming giant, the Duchess said she was first treated like a ‘black woman’ when she started dating Prince Harry – and that ‘things really changed” for her after she entered royal life.

The former Suits star said she was inspired by the singer as a child because Mariah is a mixed race. Mariah’s father is African American and Venezuelan, while her mother is white Irish.

The Duchess, whose estranged father Thomas is white and her mother Doria is black, said that when Mariah first appeared on the music scene, she thought, ‘Oh my god. Someone who looks like me. She’s mixed like me,” adding that she was a “fangirl” of the star.

She added: “Because we are light-skinned, you are not treated like a black woman. You are not treated like a white woman. You fit a bit in between.

“If there was a time when my race was more focused, it was when I started dating my husband. Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a black woman because until then I was treated like a mixed woman and things really changed’.

Mariah replied, “But that’s interesting, being a mixed woman, because I always thought it should be okay to say I’m mixed, like it would be okay to say that, but people want you to choose.”

Mariah starts the podcast and says to Meghan, “I’m MC, you can call me Mimi, you can call me Mariah, whatever you want.” The Duchess started the conversation by asking the name of Carey’s dogs – Cha Cha and Muttley P Gore Jackson.

Last Tuesday, Meghan used episode one of Archetypes with Serena to take a veiled look at life in the royal family. She also shared her horror when a ‘fire’ broke out in son Archie’s room while traveling through South Africa.

The then four-month-old child wasn’t in the room when a stove started smoking, but it left the Duchess “shaken” and “in tears,” she told her friend. Despite her upset, she said she was forced to go through with the couple’s official engagements.

Yesterday, in a 6,400-word magazine article promoting the podcast, the Duchess made a series of apparent lashes out at the royals, warning she could “say anything” now that she’s left the Firm.

Meghan even suggested that Prince Harry felt he had “lost” his father over his decision to give up his public duties. But in an extraordinary clarification last night, the couple’s allies said the Duchess had actually referred to the collapse of her relationship with her own father.

Meghan told the cut magazine: ‘Harry said to me, ‘I lost my father in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it is for me, but that’s his decision.’ Yesterday, a source close to Prince Charles said he would be saddened if Harry felt their relationship had been lost, adding: ‘The Prince of Wales loves both his sons.’

In further shock claims, Meghan said the pair felt compelled to leave Britain because “just by existing, we were disrupting the dynamics of the hierarchy,” while Harry, 37, made his own joke at the royals and said, “Most of the people I know and many of my family can’t work and live together.”