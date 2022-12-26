Mariah Carey, 52, snuggles up with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 39, and twins Moroccan and Monroe after Christmas
Mariah Carey, 52, reaches out to her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 39, and their twins, Moroccan and Monroe, as she wishes fans a happy Boxing Day.
Mariah Carey took to Instagram on Monday to share a new post with her 11.5 million followers.
The 52-year-old singer became friends with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 39, and their children, Moroccan and Monroe, 11, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon.
The Grammy-winning musical artist wrote in her caption: “Happy Boxing Day!”
New! Mariah Carey took to Instagram on Monday to share a new post with her 11.5 million followers.
The longtime entertainer added in parentheses: “Every day is a celebration!”
The carousel of three images opened with a snapshot of the Christmas Queen smiling cheek-to-cheek with Bryan, whom she has been dating since 2016.
The Glitter actress showed off a bit of cleavage as she leaned against a table in a strapless plaid patterned dress.
She kept her shoulders warm as she covered them with a thick black knit sweater.
Mariah wore her sleek honey blonde hair pulled back into a sleek, stunning ponytail.
Her brilliant bangs were brushed to the sides, her locks falling to her shoulders and chest in immaculate curls.
Bryan, also an entertainer, looked handsome in a textured black turtleneck and his dark hair was brushed back.
He sported a goatee as he smiled alongside his beloved, who was sporting a diamond bracelet on her wrist.
Loved ones: The 52-year-old singer snuggled up with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 39, and their children, Moroccan and Monroe, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon
Mariah also shared a shot with her two children posing on either side of her inside a luxury cabin.
Her daughter wore a black hoodie while sitting on top of a red sofa.
Monroe’s brother, Morocco, sported a short-sleeved black T-shirt over a long-sleeved green one.
He wore textured red pants and a pair of tan boots while flashing a peace sign.
Stunning: Mariah wore her sleek honey blonde hair updo in a sleek, towering ponytail
Carey looked graceful and gorgeous as she also included a solo shot of her standing in front of a very large Christmas tree.
Her hands were in a prayer position, displaying a diamond-encrusted butterfly ring.
The striking piece complemented her diamond chandelier earrings and dainty, stone-covered hair accessory.
The iconic artist is spending the holidays in Aspen, Colorado, and has been regularly documenting the trip.
Days ago, he invited his children to take a surprise sleigh ride, and then shared snapshots of the idyllic night.
Magical: Days ago, he invited his children for a surprise sleigh ride, and then shared snapshots of the idyllic evening.