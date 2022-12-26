Mariah Carey, 52, snuggles up with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 39, and twins Moroccan and Monroe after Christmas

Mariah Carey took to Instagram on Monday to share a new post with her 11.5 million followers.

The 52-year-old singer became friends with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 39, and their children, Moroccan and Monroe, 11, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon.

The Grammy-winning musical artist wrote in her caption: “Happy Boxing Day!”

The longtime entertainer added in parentheses: “Every day is a celebration!”

The carousel of three images opened with a snapshot of the Christmas Queen smiling cheek-to-cheek with Bryan, whom she has been dating since 2016.

The Glitter actress showed off a bit of cleavage as she leaned against a table in a strapless plaid patterned dress.

She kept her shoulders warm as she covered them with a thick black knit sweater.

Mariah wore her sleek honey blonde hair pulled back into a sleek, stunning ponytail.

Her brilliant bangs were brushed to the sides, her locks falling to her shoulders and chest in immaculate curls.

Bryan, also an entertainer, looked handsome in a textured black turtleneck and his dark hair was brushed back.

He sported a goatee as he smiled alongside his beloved, who was sporting a diamond bracelet on her wrist.

Mariah also shared a shot with her two children posing on either side of her inside a luxury cabin.

Her daughter wore a black hoodie while sitting on top of a red sofa.

Monroe’s brother, Morocco, sported a short-sleeved black T-shirt over a long-sleeved green one.

He wore textured red pants and a pair of tan boots while flashing a peace sign.

Carey looked graceful and gorgeous as she also included a solo shot of her standing in front of a very large Christmas tree.

Her hands were in a prayer position, displaying a diamond-encrusted butterfly ring.

The striking piece complemented her diamond chandelier earrings and dainty, stone-covered hair accessory.

The iconic artist is spending the holidays in Aspen, Colorado, and has been regularly documenting the trip.

Days ago, he invited his children to take a surprise sleigh ride, and then shared snapshots of the idyllic night.