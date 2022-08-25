Maria Shriver looks different without makeup in LA

<!–

Maria Shriver looked remarkably different when she was spotted this week taking a sun-filled walk in Los Angeles, apparently without makeup.

The 66-year-old, a scion of the Kennedy family formerly married to Arnold Schwarzenegger, beamed as she strolled down the street.

Her current appearance provoked strong reactions from fans, who expressed their shock about her new look on social media.

‘What has Maria Shriver done to her face? Horrible,” exclaimed one Twitter user.

Another wrote in disbelief that “someone had to photoshop that picture.”

Maria, whose maternal uncle was John F. Kennedy, married Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1986 in the Kennedy hotspot of Hyannis, Massachusetts.

John F. Kennedy’s daughter, Caroline, served as maid of honor for Mary, who returned Caroline’s favor the following year.

Over the course of their marriage, Arnie and Maria welcomed four children: Katherine, 32, Christina, 31, Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24.

Maria left Arnold in 2011 after it was revealed that he had fathered a son named Joseph by the family’s housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

The divorce was only finalized last year, although Maria and Arnold have both dated other people in the intervening time.

Maria reportedly had a romance with political pundit Matthew Dowd, who was a strategist for Arnie during his re-election campaign for California governor.

Meanwhile, Arnold has been involved for years with a blonde physical therapist named Heather Milligan, who at age 47 is more than a quarter of a century younger than him.

Arnold and Maria have maintained a friendly relationship and got together with their children for occasions such as Arnie’s birthday.