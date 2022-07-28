Maria Folau labels V’landys a ‘hypocrite’ over his comments on Manly Sea Eagles jersey controversy

The wife of controversial athlete Israel Folau has lashed out at NRL supremo Peter V’Landys over the debacle of Manly Sea Eagles pride.

Seven first division players have refused to play in Thursday night’s game because they were required to wear a rainbow ‘Pride’ jersey, for religious and cultural reasons.

Folau – whose husband Israel has been at the center of a national controversy after being fired by Rugby Australia over tweets about homosexuality – weighed in on the drama on Thursday.

“The hypocrisy of this man and his organization @nrl #PeterVlandys what a joke,” Ms Folau quipped on Instagram.

The former Silver Fern netball player was furious at comments made by V’Landys about the scandal, saying: ‘At the end of the day we are all human.

“But at the same time, you have to respect the player’s religious and cultural beliefs. Those players take a stand, and they have every right to do so.’

Folau wanted to join the NRL last year but failed to sign a contract after an intense fan reaction.

Ms Folau raged on Instagram: ‘We’re all human at the end of the day… Umm so what’s Izzy?? (Israel) ….A donkey?’

Israel Folau’s career ended in 2019 after he refused to delete an Instagram post in which he wrote “hell awaits” gays and other sinners and quoted scriptures.

His contract with Rugby Australia was torn apart in the wake of the comments, sparking a lawsuit and national controversy.

