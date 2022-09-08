Maria Beregova displays her edgy style credentials in black leather mac and chunky boots in London

<!–

Maria Beregova showed her edgy sense of style when she stepped out in London on Thursday.

The Ukrainian model, 22 – who has been paired with new single Leonardo DiCaprio after spending time with the Oscar winner on a trip to Saint Tropez in July – wore a long leather mac coat that she paired with a matching black top for her outing.

She opted for blue jeans with ripped details at the knees and a pair of chunky Prada boots.

The fashionista was carrying a small handbag and was seen carrying a green Harrods shopping bag.

Maria wore dark sunglasses on her head as she walked through the rain in the British capital.

It comes just days after it was announced that actor Leonardo has broken up with Camila Morrone, whom he dated for four years.

Speculation that Maria and Leonardo were dating started when they were partying together in St Tropez in July – with the beauty having left for the south of France after breaking up with her husband, Ahmed Masoud Abdelhafid, 30. .

She was caught at a party with Leonardo around the same time she started using her maiden name after the divorce from her husband – whose grandfather was Colonel Muammar Gaddafi’s accomplice.

Her former wife Abdelhafid, who runs a real estate and fashion empire in Monaco, is the grandson of an interior minister and loyalist servant to the ruthless despot Gaddafi.

Massoud Abdelhafid has been labeled the ‘right-hand man’ and ‘walking encyclopedia’ of Libyan dictator Gaddafi.

After Gaddafi was overthrown and killed, Massoud senior fled to Cairo, where he is said to have died of an illness in 2015.

Maria follows Titanic star Leonardo on Instagram, but he doesn’t follow her account back.

Leonardo and his much younger girlfriend reportedly ‘quietly’ ended their relationship earlier this summer, a close source told me The sun on Tuesday.

It seems to reinforce Leo’s pattern of never publicly dating a woman over 25.

Insiders close to DiCaprio claimed that he and Morrone had recently grown apart.

“Leo and Camila ended their relationship last summer,” a source said. “There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion.’

The Revenant star, who is 22 years older than Camila, first met Camila in 2008 when she was just 12.

His old friend Al Pacino, who had been in a relationship with Camila’s mother Lucila Solá for years, made the introductions and Leonardo remained friends with the family.

Leonardo and Camila officially got together sometime in 2017, after his breakup with model Nina Agdal, just days before the Cannes Film Festival.