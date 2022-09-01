Maria Beregova, 22 – the model linked to newly single Leonardo DiCaprio – grabs a juice in London

<!–

Maria Beregova, the Ukrainian model linked to new single Leonardo DiCaprio, cut a casual figure on Thursday when she was spotted in London.

The brunette stunner, 22, slipped into a form-fitting sporty black ensemble as she and a friend grabbed a healthy green juice and enjoyed a stroll through Hyde Park amid rumors she is dating the Titanic star, 47.

It follows the news of Leo’s shock breakup with American model Camila Morrone, 25, with whom he dated for four years.

Speculation that Maria and Leonardo were dating started when they took a nap together in St. Tropez in July – with the beauty having flown to the south of France after breaking up with her husband, Ahmed Masoud Abdelhafid, 30.

Beregova stepped a little behind the star as they boarded the luxury boat, showing off her figure as she pulled her hair into a sleek ponytail.

Leaving the glitz and glamor of St. Tropez behind, Maria opted for a more relaxed look as she enjoyed a stroll through the capital – where she is currently studying to take over her family’s pharmaceutical company.

Growing up in Switzerland where she attended a private boarding school, Maria wore a black Wolford turtleneck sweater, which she paired with a matching black hoodie and Chrome Hearts leggings.

She completed her look with a cross pendant, chunky black Prada lace-up boots and a black designer handbag.

To keep her overall look simple, the model let her straight brunette locks fall loosely over her shoulders, while emphasizing her natural beauty with a minimal makeup palette.

Maria looked cheerful as she caught up with her equally casually dressed friend as they stopped at a cafe for a juice before taking it to go.

It comes as the 22-year-old was caught at a party with Leonardo around the same time she started using her maiden name after the divorce from her husband – whose grandfather was Colonel Muammar Gaddafi’s accomplice.

The beautiful Ukrainian went back to her maiden name Beregova during the trip, where she was photographed with Leo.

Her former wife Abdelhafid, who runs a real estate and fashion empire in Monaco, is the grandson of an interior minister and loyalist servant to the ruthless despot Gaddafi.

Massoud Abdelhafid has been labeled the ‘right-hand man’ and ‘walking encyclopedia’ of Libyan dictator Gaddafi.

After Gaddafi was overthrown and killed, Massoud senior fled to Cairo, where he is said to have died of an illness in 2015.

It comes when Academy Award winner Leonardo and his much younger girlfriend reportedly “quietly” ended their relationship earlier this summer, a close source told The sun on Tuesday.

It seems to reinforce Leo’s pattern of never publicly dating a woman over 25.

Insiders close to DiCaprio claimed that he and Morrone had recently grown apart.

“Leo and Camila ended their relationship this summer,” a source said. “There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion.’