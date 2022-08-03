Maria Bakalova is a ray of sunshine in canary yellow dress as she raves about co-star Pete Davidson 

Maria Bakalova just beamed as she stepped outside to promote her new movie Bodies Bodies Bodies in New York on Wednesday.

The Borat Subsequent Moviefilm actress, 26, was visionary in a canary yellow sundress and strappy heels.

She further dressed up the look with a festive fringe purse and a pair of dangling gold earrings.

Her hair was pulled back in a messy yet chic style with a few loose bangs framing her beautifully done makeup.

She looked glamorous with smokey eyeshadow and a dab of pink lip gloss. Black nails added an edgy touch.

Maria was spotted on Live With Kelly And Ryan promoting her new horror comedy film Bodies Bodies Bodies.

“When a group of wealthy twenty-somethings plan a hurricane party in a remote mansion, a parlor game turns deadly in this fresh and funny take on backstabbing, fake friends and a party gone very, very wrong,” the film reads. summary on IMDb.

The film will be released on August 5 and also stars Pete Davidson, who she spoke about during her performance on the talk show.

“He’s phenomenal, he could have instantly turned from one of the nicest people I’ve ever met to this pretty arrogant character he plays and it’s a dramatic role that I think people will be happy to see,” he said. them to Ryan. Seacrest and Ali Wentworth.

“He’s just a wonderful person. He’s funny, he’s fun, he’s generous and has very good work etiquette,” she added.

Maria also said that the cast “became very close” and that they had a “mutual enemy” – the “fake storm.”

“Blood, mud and huge wind machines that blow at our faces every night,” she added.

“So it was like, okay, after a long day of shooting, we just want to get together and cuddle for a long time.”