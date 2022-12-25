Margot Robbie’s latest film Babylon is her second box office flop in a year

Margot Robbie’s latest film, Babylon, fell short of expectations after grossing just $3.5 million domestically since opening on December 23.

The film, which also stars Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire and Olivia Wilde, marks his second box office flop after his period comedy-thriller Amsterdam was panned by critics.

Monday, TMZ reported that industry insiders are predicting it will take home $5.3 million, which is definitely a disappointing opening weekend.

Oh no: Margot Robbie’s latest film, Babylon, fell short of expectations after grossing just $3.5 million domestically since opening on December 23.

The three-hour, nine-minute film, which had a budget of more than $79 million, takes place before the Hays Code was introduced in 1930, which prohibited profanity, nudity, drug use, ‘perversion ‘ sexual, interracial relationships and much more on screen.

The film features an eclectic cast, including Jean Smart, Li Jun Li, Jovan Adepo, and Diego Calva.

It is “a story of colossal ambition and outrageous excess, following the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of rampant decadence and depravity in early Hollywood,” according to Paramount Pictures.

Yikes: The Movie, also starring Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, marks his second box office flop after his period comedy-thriller Amsterdam was panned by critics.

One miss: On Monday, TMZ reported that industry insiders are predicting it will take home $5.3 million, which is definitely a disappointing opening weekend.

Since making his impressive Hollywood debut opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street in 2013, Robbie has built a reputation for consistent success at the box office.

However, his latest film, Amsterdam, which was released in October, ruined his dream career after receiving a resounding ‘thumbs down’ from the public.

Spiral: Since making his impressive Hollywood debut opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Wolf of Wall Street in 2013, Robbie has earned a reputation for consistent gold at the box office.

Critics piled on the David O. Russell-directed film, his first since Joy underperformed in 2015, with most agreeing that it’s an overcooked mess that even its stellar cast can’t salvage.

Scoring a paltry 33 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Amsterdam, which co-stars Christian Bale and John David Washington, stars Robbie as former World War I army battalion nurse Valerie Voze, who helps Bale and Washington investigate. a murder.

The film was projected to lose at least $100 million at the box office after suffering a disastrous opening weekend in the US.

More to Come: Over the summer, he wrapped production on his next live-action Barbie movie; seen earlier this month

Earlier this year, the Australian star told the WSJ. Magazine opened up about what led her to accept the lead role in the critically acclaimed 2017 film I, Tonya, which earned her an Oscar nomination.

I’m a masochist. I can always find a fifth gear,” he joked.

Over the summer, he wrapped production on his next live-action Barbie movie.