Margot Robbie's drama-filled REAL life: Actress cops first major film flop with Amsterdam

She has been consistently delivering box office gold ever since she made her stunning Hollywood debut opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Wolf of Wall Street back in 2013.

But the dream run for Margot Robbie has taken its first big hit as reviews of her latest film Amsterdam continue to give the film a resounding ‘thumbs down’.

The blow comes fresh off the back of more questionable publicity for the Australian actress following an incident in Argentina where her friends were arrested following a brawl with paparazzi, coupled with her high-profile friendship with ‘erratic’ British model Cara Delevingne.

Critics have savaged Robbie’s latest film Amsterdam directed by David O. Russell and starring Christopher Bale and John David Washington

Robbie with Amsterdam director David O. Russell. The film also stars Robert DeNiro, Anya Taylor Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Meyers and Taylor Swift

Critics have flocked to the David O. Russell-directed film – his first since the underperforming Joy in 2015 – and the majority agree that it’s an overcooked mess that not even its all-star cast can save.

With a paltry 33 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Amsterdam – which co-stars Christian Bale and John David Washington – stars Robbie as former WWI Army battalion nurse Valerie Voze, who helps Bale and Washington investigate a murder.

“At once crowded and undernourished, hectic and meandering, Amsterdam is a big, star-studded, hot mess of a movie,” declared RobertEbert.com.

The Chicago-Sun Times’ Richard Roeper called it a ‘jaw-droppingly awful, endlessly dull…’ while The Times UK summarized it as ‘horribly written by Russell and bluntly edited (large spaces between lines) … it’s mostly a test of endurance’.

The film is expected to lose at least $100 million at the box office after suffering a disastrous opening weekend in the US, taking just $6.5 million for studio New Regency and distributor Disney.

Despite its massive budget and all-star cast, Amsterdam is on track to be an expensive disaster for New Regency and Disney, with the film tipped to lose $100 million

During the high-profile incident in Argentina, Robbie and Delevingne had just finished a meal at famous hotspot Patagonia Sur in Buenos Aires at 3am local time last Sunday when a local photographer allegedly tried to take their picture.

British film producer Josey McNamara, who is also a producer on Robbie’s upcoming Barbie film, and British mainstay Jac Hopkins got into a fight with photographer Pedro Alberto Orquera, who claims the two men were angered by his presence and chased him down the street .

Surveillance camera footage shows Orquera running with people in pursuit, then falling near an oncoming car.

He was later treated in hospital for cuts and a broken arm.

The two filmmakers were arrested and taken to a police station for questioning before being charged with assault.

It is understood that Robbie and Delevingne left the scene.

The incident once again thrust the pair’s unlikely friendship into the spotlight just weeks after pictures obtained exclusively by MailOnline.com showed Robbie looking visibly distressed after she visited Delevingne at her home in Los Angeles.

A visibly distraught Margot was seen being driven out of Cara Delevingne’s $7 million home on September 12 in a chauffeur-driven SUV. She later showed up at LAX airport

Margot emerged from Cara’s West Hollywood home in tears after the British model and actress appeared disheveled and disoriented following a trip to Burning Man

Cara, who recently returned from several days attending the Burning Man music festival in the Nevada desert, was previously photographed looking tired and disheveled, and at one point was seen smoking a pipe of some sort.

Sources told DailyMail.com at the time that she did not eat or shower while at the event.

The source said: ‘She had just spent days in the desert not eating that much and she looked disheveled because she hadn’t had time to scrub up yet.’

He continued: ‘Her friends are generally worried about her after some erratic behaviour, but she has a good group around her. Her sister was at the festival with her. She wasn’t alone and she has her back.’

But the strange behavior started weeks earlier when she, Robbie and her other friends went on holiday to Spain in August to celebrate Delevingne’s 30th birthday.

At one point, a wide-eyed Cara can be seen drying cupcakes over her face during the celebrations, which were held over several days aboard a superyacht off the coast of Formentera.

Ever since then, the Carnival Row actress appeared increasingly erratic in public.

In September, a video made headlines of Delevingne acting strangely by flailing her arms and seemingly unable to sit still outside Van Nuys Airport in LA. She later boarded one of Jay-Z’s private jets and didn’t get off until 45 minutes later – although the plane never took off.

A very tired looking Cara Delevingne photographed outside Van Nuys airport in LA in September

Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne have a friendship that dates back to 2016 and are often seen partying together

Robbie seen here at the premiere of Amsterdam in London shortly before her group’s meeting with a photographer in Argentina

A visibly upset Robbie was seen visiting Cara at her home in LA shortly after, and just two weeks before the latest incident in Argentina.

A source noted that Robbie and Delevingne’s closeness has not gone unnoticed by many in the industry, with many wondering what Hollywood’s ‘darling’ and the troubled British model/actress have in common.

“Margot has a possible Oscar contender on her hands with Barbie. But (the Academy of Arts and Motion Pictures Sciences) also read the tabloids.’

Cara photographed recently in Paris after a visit to the Burning Man festival in Nevada

Reps for Robbie have been contacted for comment.

It is understood that the origins of Margot and Cara’s close bond date back to even before the pair teamed up on Suicide Squad – the 2016 DC Universe film which was considered a box office dud.

Cara pictured here at the height of her modeling fame on the runway for Victoria’s Secret in 2013

Margot seen here with Leonardo DiCaprio at the Wolf of Wall Street premiere in 2014. The film would propel the Aussie to Hollywood’s A-list

Robbie explained to Entertainment Tonight back in 2020 that the pair struck up a friendship at a social event before filming began.

‘When this waitress asked, “Do you want water? Do you want champagne?” I said, “God, I want a tequila”.

‘Cara, who I’d never met before, was about five feet away from me and her ears just pricked up and she said, ‘Did someone say tequila?’

‘I thought, “You and I are going to be best friends”.’

The actress added: ‘I truly love her. I do.

‘I’ve done very intense projects with people I haven’t been in contact with, so I know it from both sides.’