Margot Robbie wasn’t allowed to play football as a kid because she was a girl

She may be a Hollywood superstar, but Margot Robbie will always be an Aussie at heart.

Footage of the gorgeous actress attending a state of origin contest in 2009 surfaced this week, around the same time she was starring in Neighbours.

A proud Queenslander, a young Margot, dressed in the maroon colors of QLD, enjoying a drunken night at the game with her friends, one of whom made a pack out of XXXX Gold cartons.

In the clip, The Wolf Of Wall Street star shared how her childhood dream of playing on an “official team” was shattered when a soccer coach at her school told her she wasn’t allowed to because she was a girl.

“I was never allowed to play rugby as a real official team sport because they wouldn’t let girls play, which was always something that really frustrated me,” she said.

“I begged and I begged our football coach, but he said, ‘No, girls couldn’t play.’

“I did play touch football unofficially outside of school and all with friends.”

Margot was born in Dalby, Queensland, and later grew up on the Gold Coast.

The Oscar nominee’s mother, Sarie Kessler, sold their family home in Southport suburb in 2018.

In 2019, Margot generously donated $2.5 million by buying modern, side-by-side homes on the coast for her mother and older sister Anya.

Today, the A-list celebrity dreams of going back to Australia to start a family with her British film producer Tom Ackerley, 32.

Margot rarely talks about her marriage to Tom. The couple has been married since 2016 after first meeting in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française in France.

The couple became roommates with a group of other friends and lived together in a London building.

In an interview with Elle in 2018, the blonde beauty admitted that she and Tom had initially decided to keep their romantic relationship to themselves.

She said, ‘We kept it a secret. Because we didn’t really take it seriously. “Oh, whatever, we’re just friends, we’re just friends.” And then… everyone found out.’

When her friends found out, she recalled, “It was dramatic. I won’t go into the details, but don’t hit the fan. Our house there briefly turned into The Jerry Springer Show. But then the dust settled and all was well.’