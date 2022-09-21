Margot Robbie was ‘humiliated’ by photos of her playing Barbie

Margot Robbie has revealed she was left “mortified” after photos of her filming Barbie in a multicolored unitard and neon yellow roller skates went viral.

The Australian actress, 32, will play the eponymous role in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming move about the famous doll come to life.

The former Neighbors star appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and said the publication of photos of her filming on Venice Beach in Los Angeles with Ryan Gosling was the ‘most humbling moment of her life’.

“I can’t tell you how mortified we were,” she said.

“It looks like we’re laughing and having fun, but inside we died.”

“I thought, ‘This is the most humbling moment of my life,'” she added.

“I knew we had to shoot some exteriors in LA. I knew ok, once you do exteriors you get pampered.

“There will probably be a small crowd of people who will notice because we kind of stand out in those outfits,”

“So I knew there would be a little bit of attention, and probably some pictures to come, but not like it did. It was like crazy, it was as if hundreds of people were watching.’

Margot appeared on the chat show to promote her latest movie Amsterdam and also wished Jimmy a happy 48th birthday – bringing him some Australian fairy bread.

The star competed in a game of Blow Your Mind and admitted that she only played the game because it was his birthday.

Ooh! Margot Robbie got more than she bargained for in Monday’s episode of Late Night With Jimmy Fallon when she was shot at with a wind machine

During the game, Questlove read out an “astounding fact” that Margot and Jimmy then had to decide whether it was true or false.

A wrong answer resulted in an explosion of air from a tube in front of their faces.

Margot was bombed after falsely admitting that there are more McDonald’s in the United States than libraries.

Before her appearance on the show, Margot wore an Alessandra Rich polka dot dress with a plunging neckline.

When she offered Jimmy her fairy bread, she said, ‘This is an Australian delicacy called Fairy Bread.

“Usually served at young children’s birthday parties where I come from and since it’s your birthday Jimmy,” Margot said as she started to light candles.

“I think we should sing Jimmy ‘Happy Birthday’, one hundred percent. Don’t you think so?” Margot asked the audience before introducing them to the song.

“Thank you so much,” Jimmy said before blowing out the candles at the end of the song.

Jimmy thanked Margot for being “so thoughtful and kind” before taking a bite.

“What is Fairy Bread?” he asked.

‘Fair Bread is white bread, the cheaper the better, butter and then sprinkles on top,’ Margot explained.

“Oh, it’s fantastic,” Jimmy said.

‘It is awesome. If you haven’t tried it yet, I highly recommend it. Don’t even wait for your birthday, just take it whenever you want,” Margot said.

The recipe: ‘Fair Bread is white bread, the cheaper the better, butter and sprinkles on top’, explains Margot