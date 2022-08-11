Margot Robbie stuns friends on her European holiday by wearing $146 Triangl bikini

Margot Robbie seemed to be having the time of her life hanging out with friends on a luxury yacht in the Mediterranean, moored off the Spanish island of Formentera.

The Hollywood actress, 32, who will play the titular character in the upcoming Barbie movie, jumped off the boat as she went hand-in-hand with friends before hanging out with her husband Tom Ackerley.

But it was her bikini that grabbed all the attention because of its 70s style design, and at $146 for the set, the price isn’t so high that many of her fans can’t copy the style.

Margot looked fabulous in ‘s mustard yellow triangle bikini Trianglewhich emphasized her muscular midriff and long legs as she soaked up the rays.

It is still available in most sizes on the website and comes with a fully adjustable triangle top and trousers with self-tie closures.

The Wolf Of Wall Street star, who is married to British film producer Tom, 32, was joined by friends, including A-lister Rami Malek, 41, aboard the luxury vessel.

The Oscar nominee appeared to be enjoying her break from working on the film, lying on the back of the ship with her husband.

In April, the co-founder of Triangl Bikinis revealed how all the fame, fortune and success that came with running the multi-million dollar brand with her ex-fiancé sent her into a spiral of depression.

on Instagram Erin DeeringThe life of one of Australia’s hottest fashion exporters with the father of two of her children, Craig Ellis, has been enviable: holidays in the Maldives and Italy, a home base in Monaco, $300 million deals on the table with venture capitalists and walls decorated featuring original Andy Warhol art.

But behind the glamorous photos, Erin, then in his early thirties, felt more alone than ever before and was “embarrassed” to tell her family and friends back home in Melbourne that things weren’t as they seemed.

Speaking on the peaches podcast with hosts Tori Clapham and Bec Chidiac, Erin talked about the personal costs of her success, said goodbye to her business partner and ex-fiancé, and left the label herself in 2018.

On Instagram, the life of Erin Deering (37 years old in the picture today) was enviable to run one of Australia’s hottest fashion exports alongside the father of two of her children Craig Ellis

Originally from Melbourne, 37-year-old Triangl started dating her ex-fiancé and father of her two children, Craig Ellis, in 2012 (both pictured)

The now 37-year-old started Triangl alongside Craig in 2012, developing the idea on their second date, which was at the beach.

Erin struggled to find a swimsuit for the all-important date that was reasonably priced, stylish and well made without spending a fortune.

After talking for three hours on the coast about the awkward lack of two pieces, the couple decided to sell their belongings and move to Hong Kong to start a swimwear business.

“It was difficult at the beginning,” Craig told FEMAIL in 2016.

“We had to sell all our stuff and borrow money from some friends to make ends meet.”

While eating canned food on the floor of their tiny flat and trying to sell one bikini a day, they eventually stumbled upon a style that sold: the black-bound neoprene number.

Neoprene naturally bends easily around a human shape, which Craig suspected was so revolutionary at the time (pictured is one of their winning designs)

“We used social media to get the message out because we couldn’t afford billboards, PR agents and advertisements. Likewise, we went for neoprene instead of nylon or prints, which we also experimented with, because it seemed to sell,” he said.

Neoprene naturally bends easily around a human shape, which Craig suspected was so revolutionary at the time.

It became so popular that model Kendall Jenner got wind of the brand, asked for some samples and soon posted photos of the designs on Twitter.

“Celebrity endorsement has really helped,” Craig said.

“But I think people can see when that happens organically and naturally, instead of just forcing our product on people we want to wear it.

The couple lived in Monaco at the time and turned out to be constantly on holiday

Plus the price, which is under $150 AUD, is the sweet spot. It’s decent, but expensive enough to be of good quality.’

It was at this point that sales increased dramatically and Triangl sold 2,000 pairs of bikinis and made a profit of $150,000 USD / $197,000 AUD per day.

But with great financial security came great inconvenience to Erin.

“It doesn’t matter what happens in your physical outside world, if the inside is chaos, it doesn’t matter,” she told the podcast hosts.

“I still feel quite detached from that period because I lost so much of myself.”

Erin’s relationship with Craig fell apart and they broke up. This coincided with leaving the company.

She eventually went to see a therapist, met her current partner Zachary Keane (pictured) – with whom she has two other children – and began to look forward to a brighter future

She eventually went to see a therapist, met her current partner Zachary Keane — with whom she has two other children — and began to look forward to a brighter future.

On March 15, Erin celebrated Triangl’s 10th anniversary with an Instagram post.

“A whole decade ago, Craig and I officially started Triangl. If you’ve listened to any of my podcasts, you’d know how much I struggled with my identity, self-esteem, and overarching mental health during those years,” she wrote.

“I’ve shared (and still do) my most vulnerable moments during that time, hoping to help others feel better about their struggles, internal battles, and life in general.”