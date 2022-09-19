Margot Robbie steps out in New York City after Cara Delevingne sighting

<!–

Margot Robbie put on a stylish display on Sunday as she stepped out in New York City, just days after being pictured looking disheveled outside the home of troubled pal Cara Delevingne.

The I Tonya actress appeared to be in much better spirits as she strolled around the trendy Tribeca neighborhood of lower Manhattan.

Margot, 32, teamed tailored blue-grey trousers with a matching waistcoat for the outing and kept a coordinating blazer to complete her look.

The Australian Oscar nominee wore her blonde hair down and opted for a glossy makeup palette, including dark eye makeup.

She completed her chic outfit with pointed black heels and a small designer bag.

Margot was flanked by security and fans as she arrived for an engagement in the city.

The sighting comes after Margot was spotted at model Cara Delevingne’s home looking very upset on Monday.

She could be seen holding her hand up to her face and appeared to be emotional.

The British supermodel continues to stir health concerns with a series of disheveled public appearances.

Further details about what happened inside the property have not emerged.

Margot is in New York City with her film producer husband Tom Ackerley.

The pair were spotted heading to dinner in NYC’s SoHo neighborhood.

The couple first met while working on the film Suite Française in 2013.

Margot and Tom subsequently moved in with a group of friends the following year when they began their relationship.

They got married in Byron Bay, Australia, in 2016.