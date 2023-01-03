Margot Robbie reveals how she channeled a honey badger for Babylon

<!–

Margot Robbie has revealed she channeled a honey badger on the set of her latest movie Babylon.

The 32-year-old Aussie actress plays riotous rising star Nellie LaRoy in the mega-budget comedy-drama set in 1920s Hollywood.

Robbie said she used the features of the animal – a small mammal known for its fierce personality – to get into the part.

“They have very thick skin,” she said in an interview The Kelly Clarkson Show.

‘[Nellie] fight against everything and everyone.’

The Wolf of Wall Street star told host Kelly Clarkson that it was common for actors to take on animal characteristics to get into a role.

Robbie said she used a movement coach to help develop the role for Babylon, which stars Brad Pitt.

The beauty added that she also adopted the features of an octopus for Nellie, who gets involved in some wild parties in the film’s storyline.

Elsewhere in the chat, Robbie revealed for her critically acclaimed starring role as Tonya Harding in I, Tonya that she drew on the features of a pit bull dog.

“They are very misunderstood,” she explained.

Directed by Damien Chazelle of La La Land fame, Babylon stars Pitt and Robbie as movie stars in the early days of Hollywood.

The 32-year-old stars in the mega-budget comedy-drama, set in 1920s Hollywood Pictured: Robbie and Diego Calva in a scene from Babylon

The plot details how both become engrossed in bawdy behavior, largely involving the character of Robbie, who is said to be inspired by the original ‘It girl’ Clara Bow.

The Hollywood fan favorites appeared on The Project last month, when Pitt admitted it was his idea to share an on-screen kiss with his co-star.

The 59-year-old told host Waleed Aly that he didn’t want to pass up the chance to kiss the Australian beauty.

‘No [it wasn’t in the script]. I asked for it, if we can write that in,’ he laughed.

“You know, when would I get a chance to do this again? And we succeeded.’

“I might also add that Nellie (Margot’s character) kisses 15 people in this movie,” Robbie explained before Pitt joked that Nellie was probably a carrier of a few sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).