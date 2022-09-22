Margot Robbie puts on a leggy display as she heads to the Amsterdam afterparty in London

Margot Robbie looked stunning as she attended the Amsterdam afterparty on Wednesday after the film’s premiere in central London.

The actress, 32, put on a very leggy show in a shirt dress when she arrived at the chic 22 club in Mayfair.

Margot’s pinstripe dress had long sleeves and she completed the look with a pair of thigh-high leather boots.

The former Neighbors actress sported a radiant makeup palette as her blonde locks draped over her shoulders.

Margot beamed as she arrived at the exclusive location lugging her belongings into a woven red handbag.

The stunner was joined by her co-stars Rami Malek and Christian Bale for a well-deserved celebration.

Earlier in the evening, Margot showed off her impressive abs in a striking black dress with a matching cape as she graced the premiere red carpet.

In her all-black outfit, Margot appeared to be paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who was buried Monday after a state funeral watched by millions around the world.

Margot flashed a hint of her toned abs in a deep black dress with a slight cutout before flowing into a thigh split skirt, adding an extra touch of glamor with a matching cape.

Party time: Margot was joined at the event by co-star Christian Bale who donned a smart black ensemble

Amsterdam: Margot Robbie (center) co-stars with Christian Bale (left) and John David Washington (right) in the 1930s comedy-drama film

The Wolf of Wall Street star’s muted look still stood out thanks to the bold accessory, which flowed into a dramatic train that followed her as she posed on the carpet.

Meanwhile, Rami, 41, who is part of the film’s huge star-studded cast, cut a neat figure in an all-black suit when he arrived for the premiere.

The Mr Robot star was in good spirits when he arrived alone for the evening, closely followed by Christian and his wife Sibi Blažić.

Gentleman: The Oscar winner was accompanied by his wife Sibi Blažić whom he led inside

Fashionably late: Rami Malek, 41, arrived in the black suit he wore to the red carpet hours earlier

Christian, 48, matched his co-stars with an all-black suit, while Sibi opted for a figure-hugging midi dress with sheer sleeves as they posed together for the premiere.

Acting as producer in Amsterdam alongside director David O’Russell, the Dark Knight star marks the third time he has joined forces with the acclaimed director, following his Oscar-winning turn in The Fighter and his appearance in 2013’s American Hustle.

Andrea Riseborough, 40, cut a dazzling figure in a stunning black dress adorned with sequins that perfectly emphasized her alabaster complexion.

Sparkles: British actress Andrea Riseborough showed off her tight legs in a magenta sequined mini dress

Rockchick: She paired the look with a leather jacket that she casually slung over her shoulders

Later, the British actress slipped into a sequined magenta mini dress to join her fellow actors at the star-studded after-party.

The film’s premise follows: “Three friends who witness a murder become suspects themselves and uncover one of the most outrageous conspiracies in American history.” IMDB.

During an interview with Deadline when discussing the mystery to come, director David said, “It’s old-fashioned, with a screenplay and characters we love. The story is deep, about love and friendship. It goes deep into murder and events.”

Dynamic duo: Andrea (left) caused a storm with her co-star Margot at the star-studded premiere

“And history, which I love. It has many layers, so you can watch it more than once and discover things you didn’t get the first time,” added the talented filmmaker.

The filmmaker is known for directing other successful films such as American Hustle (2013), Silver Linings Playbook (2012) and The Fighter (2010).

In addition to Margot Robbie, the star-studded cast includes Christian Bale, Tenet’s John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro, Chris Rock and Grammy winner Taylor Swift.