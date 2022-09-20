Margot Robbie parties with Drake at the Amsterdam premiere after-party

Margot Robbie was living the good life on Sunday as she went from the star-studded premiere of her new movie Amsterdam to hang out with Drake at the afterparty.

The Aussie Hollywood star, 32, ditched her elegant sheer lace gown for a bustier crop top while attending the event in New York City.

She threw peace signs into the background of a black and white photo uploaded to Drake’s Instagram account as the rapper spoke to another friend.

Margot Robbie was living the good life on Sunday as she went from the star-studded premiere of her new movie Amsterdam (pictured) to hang out with Drake at the afterparty

Drake went for a double denim look and combined an oversized jacket with baggy jeans and a white T-shirt.

Margot was later seen leaving Zero Bond in Manhattan, where the party was taking place, with a big smile on her face after a night of fun.

Her latest film, Amsterdam, is a historical comedy set in the 1930s and directed by the talented David O. Russell.

The Aussie Hollywood star, 32, threw peace signs in the background of this black and white photo uploaded to Drake’s Instagram account as the rapper spoke to another friend

The filmmaker is known for directing other successful films such as American Hustle (2013), Silver Linings Playbook (2012) and The Fighter (2010).

In addition to Margot, the cast includes Christian Bale, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro, Chris Rock and Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift.

The film follows “three friends who witness a murder, become suspects themselves, and uncover one of the most outrageous conspiracies in American history.” IMDB.

Drake went for a double denim look and paired an oversized coat with baggy jeans and a white T-shirt

During an interview with DeadlineRussell said of the upcoming mystery: “It’s old-fashioned, with a screenplay and characters we love. The story is deep, about love and friendship. It goes deep into murder and events.

“And history, which I love. It has many layers, so you can watch it more than once and discover things you didn’t get the first time.’

Upon arriving at the premiere, Margot was reunited with her fellow cast members and other talent working on the project.

Margot was later seen leaving Zero Bond in Manhattan, where the party was taking place, with a big smile on her face after her night of fun. (Drake is pictured here with Rami Malek)

The beauty wore a long tiered white skirt made of a sheer lace fabric with the same bustier top.

A number of celebrities were seen at the after party.

Among those in attendance were Rami Malek, who also spent time with Drake, newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio, Addison Rae and Sia.