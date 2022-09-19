Margot Robbie looks beautiful in retro blue polka dot dress with low-cut neckline out in New York

She stars in a long-awaited historical play set in the 1930s.

So it’s no surprise that Margot Robbie looked gorgeous in a retro look.

The 32-year-old Australian Oscar nominee put a modern spin on a 1930s coat dress when she attended a Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon interview in New York City on Monday.

The stunner looked absolutely stunning in designer Alessandra Rich’s retro chic look with a plunging neckline.

The silk garment had a large white collar to match the trim on the pockets and large gold buttons.

She paired the Italian-born, London-based designer’s midi dress with a pair of white leather heels as she made the rounds for promotion for her upcoming film project.

Her signature blonde locks were worn off in the middle as she accentuated her natural looks with complementary makeup and a swipe of pink lip.

Margot’s latest film, Amsterdam, is a historical comedy set in the 1930s and directed by the talented David O. Russell as she plays a character called Valerie Voze.

The filmmaker is known for directing other successful films such as American Hustle (2013), Silver Linings Playbook (2012) and The Fighter (2010).

In addition to Margot, the star-studded cast includes Christian Bale, Tenet’s John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro, Chris Rock and Grammy winner Taylor Swift.

The film’s premise follows: “Three friends who witness a murder become suspects themselves and uncover one of the most outrageous conspiracies in American history.” IMDB.

Margot took the red carpet for the New York premiere on Sunday night, as an additional premiere will be held in London on Leicester Square later this month on September 21.

Amsterdam is scheduled for release on October 7.