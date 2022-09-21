Margot Robbie joins Rami Malek and Christian Bale for Amsterdam premiere

Advertisement

Margot Robbie donned it in a dramatic all-black ensemble when she co-starred in the European premiere of David O’Russell’s star-studded comedy caper Amsterdam on Wednesday with her co-stars at the Odeon Luxe cinema in London’s Leicester Square.

The actress showed off her impressive abs in a striking bralet teamed with a matching skirt and cape as she joined stars including Christian Bale and Rami Malek on the green carpet.

In her all-black outfit, Margot appeared to be paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who was buried Monday after a state funeral watched by millions around the world.

Wow! Denise Van Outen stripped down to leggy in a lime green satin mini dress as she attended the European premiere of David O’Russell’s star-studded comedy caper Amsterdam at London’s Odeon Luxe cinema on Wednesday.

Also in attendance was Denise Van Outen, who put on a leggy display in a satin green dress as she walked the red carpet for the film’s launch.

Denise showed off her endless pins and was joined by her boyfriend Jimmy Barba for the movie event, as she opted for a striking lime dress and a leopard print clutch.

Denise wore a stylish green satin dress with flowing sleeves and sash details, paired with matching olive metal heels.

As an accessory to her printed box clutch look, Denise was joined by her scruffy boyfriend Jimmy, who wore a sharp black suit and gray turtleneck sweater.

X Factor star Diana Vickers also showed off her slim physique in a striking black blazer dress with an asymmetric floral print on one sleeve, paired with matching pointed-toe heels.

Amsterdam, is a historical comedy set in the 1930s and directed by the talented David O. Russell.

The filmmaker is known for directing other successful films such as American Hustle (2013), Silver Linings Playbook (2012) and The Fighter (2010).

In addition to Margot Robbie, the star-studded cast includes Christian Bale, Tenet’s John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro, Chris Rock and Grammy winner Taylor Swift.

The film’s premise follows: “Three friends who witness a murder become suspects themselves and uncover one of the most outrageous conspiracies in American history.” IMDB.

During an interview with Deadline Discussing the upcoming mystery, David said, “It’s old-fashioned, with a screenplay and characters we love. The story is deep, about love and friendship. It goes deep into murder and events.”

“And history, which I love. It has many layers, so you can watch it more than once and discover things you didn’t get the first time,” added the talented filmmaker.