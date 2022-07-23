Margot Robbie is set to return to her Neighbours role alongside four other famous co-stars

Hollywood megastar Margot Robbie will be featured in the soap’s historic final episode.

The 32-year-old, who played Donna Freedman from 2008 to 2011, filmed the Zoom performance sometime after the show wrapped on June 10.

Fellow Aussies Delta Goodrem, Jesse Spencer, Holly Valance, Carla Bonner, Natalie Imbruglia and Kym Valentine, who all had their start on the show, will all return to the finale.

“Everyone who worked on the soap was determined that Neighbors would end on a real high and when they reached Margot she immediately said ‘yes,'” a source said. The sun.

There was no way she wouldn’t be part of the historic grand finale as she has always spoken so fondly of her time on the soap and how it helped launch her film career.

“Unfortunately she couldn’t go to Australia to film, but she shot a special clip that will be shown in the grand finale.”

Fellow Aussies Delta Goodrem (left), Jesse Spencer, Holly Valance (right), Natalie Imbruglia and Kym Valentine who also all started the show return to the show for the finale

Margot instead sent 37 bottles of champagne to the set — one for each year the show was on television.

The show’s executive producer, Jason Herbison, announced that Robbie had sent a gift of expensive bubbly.

The cast made a toast after the end of shooting on the show’s final production day.

Alan Fletcher, April Rose Pengilly and Emerald Chan were among the cast to thank Robbie on Instagram for the thoughtful gift.

Robbie rose to fame on the Australian soap as aspiring fashion designer Donna Freedman, before leaving Melbourne for Hollywood.

She previously mentioned the show, saying it was a “brilliant workout” for her Hollywood career, admitting she could never learn lines at the speed she was used to during her soap opera days.

But she can’t believe how quickly she went through her scripts during her time in the serial drama.

She said, “I’ve always said that after running a soap, everything would be easy after that.”

“It was a wonderful training ground. I used to sit in the morning with 60 pages on my lap and just flew through it, read it once. I get it. I don’t think I could now.’

The Birds of Prey star is also grateful for working on a soap, as that time has made her more “aware” of other departments when she’s in a movie or TV.

She said, “I think the most important thing about working on a soap and working with a multi-camera scenario was that you were so aware of every other department and worked within the bigger machine.”

The final will be broadcast on Friday in both Australia and the United Kingdom.