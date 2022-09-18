Margot Robbie goes 70s chic for dinner with husband Tom Ackerley in NYC

Margot Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley, were out for dinner in New York City on Saturday night.

The 32-year-old actress and her husband, also 32, were captured when they arrived at a restaurant in NYC’s SoHo neighborhood.

Robbie wowed in a floral crimson dress that showed off her muscular arms during her night on the town.

The Wolf Of Wall Street actress styled her shift with a pair of suede platform boots.

Robbie wore a single silver chain and held a small leather bag over her right shoulder.

The Academy Award-nominated artist’s voluminous blonde hair fell like a waterfall down her back and shoulders.

Robbie also wore a black face covering to reduce her chances of contracting COVID-19 during her time in public.

Ackerley kept it relatively casual in a white t-shirt and beige pants while spending time with his actress wife.

The couple first met while working on the Suite Francaise feature in 2013.

Robbie and Ackerley then moved in with a group of friends the following year, when they started their relationship.

The happy couple held a wedding ceremony in the actress’s home country, Australia, in 2016.

Robbie and Ackerley co-founded a production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, with Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr in 2014.

The couple has collaborated in several films in which the actress has appeared in recent years.

Several works of the production company have won awards at various Academy Awards over the years.

Ackerley will also serve as producer on Robbie’s upcoming film Barbie, which is due out next year.

The actress talked about her marriage during an interview with porterwhere she told that she enjoyed working with her husband.

The artist stated, “I’m a big believer in doing business with your partner.”

Robbie, who was previously uninterested in marriage, admitted it was the right choice to tie the knot with Ackerley.

She stated, “Being married is actually the most fun ever, somehow life just got a lot more fun.”