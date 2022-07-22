Margot Robbie channels Barbie as she celebrates being highest paid female movie star

Margot Robbie has celebrated becoming Hollywood’s highest paid female star by attending the Barbie wrap party with her husband Tom Ackerley on Thursday.

The Australian actress, 32, channeled Barbie in a bright pink ensemble as she walked hand-in-hand with her film producer beau, 32, during the celebration in London.

She showed off her incredible figure in a fuchsia satin mini skirt, which she paired with a cropped white top and an oversized baby pink blazer.

Let’s party! Margot Robbie has celebrated becoming the highest paid female Hollywood star by attending the Barbie wrap party with her husband Tom Ackerley on Thursday.

Boozy: The Australian actress, 32, channeled Barbie in a bright pink ensemble and celebrated becoming the highest paid female Hollywood star while carrying a tray of shot glasses

Margot added some glitter to her vibrant outfit with a shimmering silver shoulder bag and stayed comfortable in a pair of white sneakers.

She straightened her dark brown locks and protected herself during the evening out with a white face mask.

The Birds of Prey actress, who is currently starring as Barbie in the upcoming live-action movie, accentuated her striking features with a light layer of makeup.

She was carrying a blue gift box and walking hand in hand with her husband Tom as they left the drunken Barbie wrapping party, which was celebrating the filming of the end of the movie.

Pretty in pink: She showed off her incredible figure in a fuchsia satin mini skirt, which she paired with a cropped white top and an oversized baby pink blazer

Partying: As she left the party, Margot was holding in one hand a Barbie-branded pink shot glass, as they were displayed on what appeared to be a Barbie ski

I’s producer Tonya – who tied the knot with Margot in 2016 – kept it casual in baggy jeans and a white T-shirt, which he wore under a cream button-up jacket.

He completed his casual ensemble with a pair of white sneakers and sported his long dark brown locks in a slick style.

As she left the party, Margot was holding in one hand a pink Barbie-branded shot glass, which stood on what appeared to be a Barbie ski.

Her drunken parties come after it was revealed that she is officially the highest paid female actor in Hollywood thanks to her jaw-dropping salary for Greta Gerwig’s live-action Barbie movie.

Looks good: Margot added some glitz to her vibrant outfit with a shimmering silver shoulder bag and stayed comfy in a pair of white sneakers

Wrap party: she straightened her dark brown locks and protected herself during the night out with a white face mask

Margot got a whopping USD$12.5 million (AUD$18.1 million) to star alongside Ryan Gosling in the highly anticipated film, Variety reported on Wednesday.

Her latest earnings surpass her reported USD$10 million (AUD$14.6 million) salary for her latest blockbuster, Birds Of Prey in 2020.

Her co-star Ryan Gosling, who stars as Ken, is said to have earned the same salary as Margot, with the pair tied for 16th on Variety’s latest list of Hollywood’s top earners.

The next female actor to appear under Robbie is Millie Bobby Brown, who was paid $10 million (AUD $14.6 million) for her lead role in Enola Holmes 2.

In Love: She was carrying a blue gift box and walking hand in hand with her husband Tom as they left the drunken Barbie wrapping party to celebrate filming the end of the movie

Gift: At the wrap party, Margot was presented with a tray of shot glasses, displayed on what appeared to be a Barbie ski, decorated with pink stars and a bow

Tom Cruise, meanwhile, topped the list thanks to his blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.

Tom, who is not only the star of the sequel, but also the producer, expected to earn over USD$100 million (AUD$144.6 million) of movie ticket sales, his salary and his discount on home entertainment rentals and streaming income.

The announcement comes days after production of the Barbie movie wrapped up this week, after four months of filming.

Based on the Mattel doll line of the same name, the highly anticipated romantic comedy stars Robbie as Barbie and Ryan as her longtime love interest, Ken.

Wow! Margot is officially the highest paid female actor in Hollywood thanks to her jaw-dropping salary for Greta Gerwig’s live-action Barbie movie (she’s portrayed as Barbie)

Margot has long been attached to playing Barbie on the big screen and promised that the movie will be very different from what people expect.

She said, ‘Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people have an instant idea of, ‘Oh Margot plays Barbie, I know what that is’, but our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you think, we’re going to give you something completely different – the thing you didn’t know you wanted.”

The Neighbors star hopes the film will provoke a ‘thoughtful conversation’.

Margot said, ‘Can we really honor the IP and the fanbase and surprise people too? Because if we can do all that and provoke a thoughtful conversation, then we really shoot all cylinders.’

Thrilling: In the highly anticipated romantic comedy, based on the Mattel doll line of the same name, Robbie star as Barbie and Ryan as her longtime love interest Ken

A recap on IMDB of the upcoming film reads: “A doll living in ‘Barbieland’ is expelled from school for not being perfect enough and embarks on an adventure in the real world. A live-action feature film based on the popular line of Barbie toys.”

The film has been touted as “a fish-out-of-water story about a doll who is kicked out of the toy company for not being perfect enough,” according to a Vulture report.

Then she comes to realize that what’s inside is more important than her appearance.

Barbie, now honored as the first live-action film adaptation in the toyline’s multimedia franchise, is scheduled for release in July 2023.

Highest paid female actors 2022: Margot Robbie: $12.5 million Millie Bobby Brown: $10 Million Emily Blunt: $4 Million Jamie Lee Curtis: $3.5 Million Anya-Taylor Joy: $1.8 million