Margot Robbie brings Fairy Bread and sings Happy Birthday to Jimmy Fallon during visit on NBC show

Margot Robbie got more than she bargained for on Monday’s episode of Late Night With Jimmy Fallon when she was shot at by a wind machine.

The 32-year-old actress appeared on the chat show to promote her latest film Amsterdam and also wished Jimmy a happy 48th birthday – and brought him some Australian fairy bread.

The star competed in a game of Blow Your Mind and admitted that she only played the game because it was his birthday.

During the game, Questlove read an “astounding fact” and Margot and Jimmy had to decide whether it was true or false.

A wrong answer resulted in an explosion of air from a tube in front of their faces.

Margot was bombed after falsely admitting that there are more McDonald’s in the United States than libraries.

Before her appearance on the show, Margot wore an Alessandra Rich polka dot dress with a plunging neckline.

When she offered Jimmy her fairy bread, she said, ‘This is an Australian delicacy called Fairy Bread.

“Usually served at young children’s birthday parties where I come from and since it’s your birthday Jimmy,” Margot said as she started to light candles.

“I think we should sing Jimmy ‘Happy Birthday’, one hundred percent. Don’t you think so?” Margot asked the audience before introducing them to the song.

“Thank you so much,” Jimmy said before blowing out the candles at the end of the song.

Jimmy thanked Margot for being “so thoughtful and kind” before taking a bite.

“What is Fairy Bread?” he asked.

‘Fair Bread is white bread, the cheaper the better, butter and then sprinkles on top,’ Margot explained.

“Oh, it’s fantastic,” Jimmy said.

‘It is awesome. If you haven’t tried it yet, I highly recommend it. Don’t even wait for your birthday, just take it whenever you want,” Margot said.

Margot was on the NBC talk show promoting her upcoming ensemble film Amsterdam, which was written, directed and co-produced by David O. Russell, 64.

The star-studded cast includes Christian Bale, 48, who is also a co-producer and Margot revealed that David and Christian didn’t want to stop filming.

‘[David] doesn’t want to stop and he could go on forever, and the same goes for Christian, who is starring in this movie. …They are both so committed to this film and their craft that David never stopped this film. So technically we never really stopped,” Margot said.

“It was the last day of shooting and Christian said his dialogue and David is there and he’s directing… but the license ran out. We were in Pasadena and time was up and we had to clean up. But we wouldn’t.

“The producers are going crazy and David is still going on, Christian is still acting. And in the end, the Pasadena Police Department was literally in the set with us and they said, ‘You have to stop,’ Margot added.

And she said, ‘Enough! Like, stop!’ And then she said, “Wrap you’re packed, everyone’s packed.” Frankly, everyone heard the word wrap, put down the equipment and started packing. I thought, “Wow, a Pasadena cop just wrapped this movie.” It was unbelievable,” Margot added.

Also in Amsterdam are John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro.

The film premiered Sunday at Alice Tully Hall in New York City.

Amsterdam will be released in American theaters on October 7 by 20th Century Studios.