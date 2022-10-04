Margarita Nazarenko teaches women how to manipulate men into getting what they want

An Australian life coach is going viral for teaching women how to ‘manipulate men into getting what they want’ – and how to ‘enhance their femininity’ and ‘stop laughing’.

Margarita Nazarenko, 34, encourages women to use their tenacity, cunning and femininity ‘to get ahead in life’ and strategically get what they want from their male partners to enjoy a lavish lifestyle.

The mother used three different animals to unpack female archetypes – the divine deer, dairy cow and work horse.

Sydney life coach Margarita Nazarenko (pictured), 34, goes viral for teaching women how to manipulate men into getting what they want

The divine stag is ‘the epitome of feminine energy women should aspire to be’.

The dairy cow, who is ‘the overworked maternal model of femininity’ and the work horse – a ‘career-driven woman with masculine energy who does not want help from her partner’.

Margarita from Sydney argues that women need to ‘amp up their femininity’ if they ‘want men to do more’ for them.

‘Don’t fight them to do what you want, it won’t work. Men crave femininity and derive immense satisfaction from earning feminine energy,’ she said.

‘Praise a man’s best qualities because they will enhance. Don’t complain about things he can’t change because this will diminish his desire to change for the better.’

The life coach insisted that manipulating means ‘influencing in a skillful way’.

Margarita says she ‘manipulated’ her husband Simon, 42, a surgeon, into a dream trip to the state under the guise of attending an RV rally in Las Vegas, US.

‘If you support your husband, they can do incredible things. Simon wanted to buy an RV and I was interested in his dream and we went to an RV convention in Las Vegas,” she said.

“We ended up going on a great vacation and staying in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and San Francisco, and he didn’t buy an RV.”

According to Margarita, most men’s ‘stupid’ ideas have a lifespan of five days.

‘Women should support their husbands in whatever he wants. If he says, ‘I’m going to build a hamster farm in Wyoming,’ you should support his decision, and it could be a great thing for you,” she said.

‘Don’t respond with, ‘Oh god you idiot, which hamster farm?’ Rather: ‘Hamsters, how interesting. I like hamsters – so when we visit the hamster farm, where should we stay?’

In her hypothetical, Margarita said the woman should ask ‘why Wyoming?’ to which the man may say something like: ‘I don’t know, because it’s close.’

‘The woman would then ask what his dream place for a hamster farm would be and he could answer Bermuda. ‘

According to Margarita, the man’s brain will quickly begin to work to see how he can implement this idea, and soon the hamsters would be completely forgotten in exchange for a summer house.

‘They will go away and reflect, and you can use that to your advantage – and drive their dream towards what you want, for example a holiday home in a tropical country.’

Margarita also believes that there are three types of animal archetypes for women.

She said the mother role is an overworked cash cow ‘doing everything and being tired’.

“To step outside of this archetype, women must learn to set boundaries in motherhood and share duties with their partner instead of trying to do everything,” she said.

‘The workhorse is a dominant masculine role; I was in the horse archetype all my life. I wanted to pay bills and I chased after men who didn’t want to be with me.’

According to the life coach, women should ‘strive to be the divine feminine deer that connects with their feminine energy’ and run if something isn’t right.