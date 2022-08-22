Margaret Urlich’s cause of death: The Horses singer died of cancer aged 57

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

New Zealand singer Margaret Urlich, best known for her vocals on Daryl Braithwaite’s timeless hit The Horses, has died aged 57.

She passed away peacefully on Monday, surrounded by family at her home in the NSW Southern Highlands, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer.

Margaret began her career as a singer for Peking Man before joining an all-girl pop group in New Zealand called When the Cat’s Away.

New Zealand singer Margaret Urlich (seen here in an undated photo) has died aged 57, surrounded by her family, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer

She made history as the first female solo artist to have a number one hit on the official New Zealand charts.

Margaret had a string of hits from her 1989 debut album Safety in Numbers, including Escaping and Number One (Remember When We Danced All Night).

She followed it up with 1992’s Chameleon Dreams, which spawned the hits Boy in the Moon and Burnt Sienna.

But it was her guest vocals on Daryl Braithwaite’s 1991 mega-hit The Horses that would immortalize her in Australian music history.

She passed away peacefully on Monday surrounded by family at her home in the Southern Highlands

Originally written by Rickie Lee Jones and Walter Becker, The Horses spent 12 weeks in the Top 10 and 23 weeks in the Australian Top 50.

Over the years, the pop song has turned into a much-loved Australian folk song, along with John Farnham’s The Voice.

In 2016, Margaret admitted that she regretted not appearing in the song’s iconic video.

Margaret began her career as a singer for Peking Man before joining an all-girl pop group in New Zealand called When the Cat’s Away. (Pictured in Bondi, Sydney, on July 14, 1993)

She said she decided not to appear in the clip because she was recording an album in London at the time, forcing model Gillian Bailey to mimic her vocals.

“I could have come back to shoot the video, but I was doing my own thing at the time,” she told News Corp.

“A lot of people know it’s my singing, but they don’t add two and two together that it’s not me in the video.

“In hindsight, it was probably a little crazy because the song was so big. But when I was young and a little stupid, I did what I thought was right. But there was absolutely no disrespect for Daryl.”

But it was her guest vocals on Daryl Braithwaite’s The Horses in 1991 that would immortalize her in Australian music history. (Pictured: Daryl Braithwaite in the video for The Horses)

Margaret decided not to appear in the iconic clip as she was recording an album in London at the time – causing model Gillian Bailey (pictured) to mimic her singing

“In retrospect, it might have been a little crazy because the song was so big. But when I was young and a little stupid, I did what I thought was right. But there was absolutely no disrespect for Daryl,” Urlich said of her choice. Pictured: Gillian Bailey

In an interview commemorating 25 years since The Horses went to No. 1, Daryl claimed Margaret pulled out at the last minute.

The music video for The Horses was shot in Sandbar on the north coast of NSW in January 1991.

Channel 10 entertainment reporter Angela Bishop paid tribute to Urlich after the shocking announcement of her death, writing on Twitter: “One of the most beautiful voices to come out of New Zealand has fallen silent.”

Channel Nine’s Richard Wilkins also spoke kind words.

‘Vale #margareturlich. Much love to George and the family… and huge respect for the beautiful and talented artist who paved the way. RIP Margaret,” he wrote alongside a heartbroken emoji.

Australian stars shared touching tributes to Margaret on social media following the shocking news of her death