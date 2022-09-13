Margaret Pomeranz sells three-bedroom Central Coast home for $4.5million

<!–

Film critic and TV producer Margaret Pomeranz has sold her amazing beachfront cottage on the NSW Central Coast after listing it for $4.5 million.

Pomeranz, 74, bought the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in 1995 for $345,000 while co-hosting The Movie Show on SBS with David Stratton.

Located in the small fishing village of Patonga, 96.2km north of Sydney, the house was sold to an undisclosed buyer for an undisclosed amount close to the asking price.

Surrounded by bushland, the area is known as one of the Central Coast’s most exclusive zip codes Domain.

Sales of the Pomeranz property are the second highest in the area, after power tool wholesaler David Mills scored just over $6 million for his home last year.

The charming light-filled retreat, called ‘Wylena’, has a holiday feel to it.

The single storey house is built on 443 sqm of land and has an 18 sqm beach front, overlooking the ocean of Brisk Bay and the lighthouse of nearby Palm Beach.

Highlights include an open plan design, floor-to-ceiling windows, a large built-in library bookcase, and a wraparound beachfront deck.

One of the three bedrooms in the beach house can be seen here

Details such as the stone fencing and the original garage (photo) have been preserved

There is also a conservatory that can serve as a home office, as well as a spacious kitchen with stone worktops.

Meanwhile, Pomeranz is rumored to have spent $3 million on a smaller property adjacent to nearby Patonga Creek.

Pomeranz first rose to fame as a host and producer on The Movie Show, which debuted on SBS in 1986.

She and co-host Stratton were a rating winner for the network as they reviewed new film releases each week and interviewed stars and filmmakers.

In 2004 they adopted the format to the ABC as At the movies.

Their last episode aired on December 9, 2014.